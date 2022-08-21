Huge increase in raw sewage dumped in UK waterways as govt accused of allowing companies to 'cut corners'

By Emma Soteriou

Labour has accused the Government of allowing water companies to "cut corners" after figures showed 1,076 years' worth of raw sewage had been dumped into UK waterways since 2016.

Data obtained by the party from the Environment Agency showed that raw sewage has been pumped into the natural environment for a total of 9,427,355 hours since 2016 - equating to 392,806 days' worth of raw sewage discharge.

Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon blamed water companies and the Government over the findings.

"Families across Britain are trying to enjoy the summertime," he said.

"Whilst water companies are paying billions in dividends, the Tories have allowed them to cut corners and pump filthy raw sewage on to our playing fields and into our waters.

"Labour will put a stop to this disgraceful practice by ensuring there can be enforcement of unlimited fines, holding water company bosses legally and financially accountable for their negligence, and by toughening up regulations that currently allow the system to be abused."

The party said that areas affected by raw sewage discharge include popular tourist and bathing spots, such as rivers and beaches.

It comes after a story in the Telegraph suggested that official plans to reduce the level of raw sewage discharged into waterways had been temporarily shelved.

However, the Government now appears to be sticking to the September deadline.

A spokesman for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs pointed to a statement released on its website on Thursday, which said the Government is "taking action" on sewage discharges.

Water Minister Steve Double said: "We are the first Government to take action to tackle sewage overflows. We have been clear that water companies' reliance on overflows is unacceptable and they must significantly reduce how much sewage they discharge as a priority.

"This is on top of ambitious action we have already taken, including consulting on targets to improve water quality which will act as a powerful tool to deliver cleaner water, pushing all water companies to go further and faster to fix overflows.

"Work on tackling sewage overflows continues at pace and we will publish our plan in line with the 1 September statutory deadline."