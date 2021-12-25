Ex-England cricket captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89

Ray Illingworth has died aged 89. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Former England cricket captain Ray Illingworth has died aged 89, Yorkshire have announced.

The sportsman led England 31 times, including to a test series win in Australia in 1970-71, before later becoming the chairman of the national side's selectors and coaching them in 1995-96.

He played 61 tests for his country between 1958 and 1973, scoring 1,836 Test runs at an average of 23.24 and taking 122 wickets at 31.20.

Illingworth had been undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer, and his wife Shirley died earlier this year after her own battle with cancer.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari about how the tragedies had affected him and spoke in favour of changing the law around assisted dying.

"I believe anybody who saw my wife for the last two years would feel the same way as me, I think even if they were doctors," he said.

"The last year was awful, it's hospital, hospital, nursing home... I said no, she's coming home. And she had a fortnight with us before she died and OK she wasn't always there but we managed to talk to her and the family were there and it's what she wanted as well."

In a tweet, Yorkshire said: "We are deeply saddened to learn that Ray Illingworth has passed away.

"Our thoughts are with Ray's family and the wider Yorkshire family who held Ray so dear to their hearts #OneRose."