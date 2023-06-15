Read in full: Partygate report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs and was facing 90-day suspension

The Privileges Committee suggested Boris Johnson should be barred from having a parliamentary pass, which is normally available to former MPs. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By EJ Ward

Read the full report from The Privileges Committee which found former prime minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over whether Covid lockdown rules were broken in Downing Street gatherings.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Privileges Committee suggested Boris Johnson should be barred from having a parliamentary pass, which is normally available to former MPs.

The committee said its provisional findings were that Mr Johnson deliberately misled the House and should be suspended for a period longer than 10 sitting days.

But following his resignation statement and criticism of the committee, the MPs said that "if Mr Johnson were still a Member he should be suspended from the service of the House for 90 days for repeated contempts and for seeking to undermine the parliamentary process".

The committee said these included: Deliberately misleading the House, deliberately misleading the committee, breaching confidence, "impugning the committee and thereby undermining the democratic process of the House" and "being complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the committee".

"We recommend that he should not be entitled to a former Member's pass," the MPs said.