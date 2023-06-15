Live

Partygate report expected to find Boris Johnson misled MPs - live updates

15 June 2023, 08:10

Boris Johnson claims he is the victim of a "kangaroo court"
Boris Johnson claims he is the victim of a "kangaroo court". Picture: Getty
By Kieran Kelly

The long-awaited findings from the Privileges Committee over whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over Partygate are to be published imminently.

The cross-party group of MPs have been examining whether Mr Johnson knowingly or recklessly misled Parliament when he claimed to know nothing about lockdown-busting parties.

The former prime minister was examined by MPs on the Committee in March, with its 30,000-page report set to make Mr Johnson a 'martyr', his allies have suggested.

But Mr Johnson ultimately quit as an MP last week after reading the Committee's report, which is likely to have suggested suspension from the House of Commons.

Mr Johnson has hinted that he will attempt a return to frontline politics, claiming to be the victim of a "kangaroo court".

With the Privileges Committee's findings imminent, follow our live updates on the Partygate report below.

