Rebekah Vardy hits back at 'boring' Coleen Rooney after she breaks silence over Wagatha Christie saga

17 August 2023, 21:39

Rebekah Vardy has hit out at Coleen Rooney's comments
Rebekah Vardy has hit out at Coleen Rooney's comments. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rebekah Vardy has hit back at Coleen Rooney after she opened up about the Wagatha Christie case for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Vardy, 41, lost a libel claim against Rooney, 37, last July when the High Court ruled that Rooney's viral post accusing Vardy of leaking private information to the press was "substantially true".

Rooney spoke out about the case for the first time in a bombshell interview with Vogue, in which she branded Vardy "odd".

Her remarks did not go unnoticed, with Vardy appearing to take to her Instagram comments to make several jibes back.

One fan referenced the interview, commenting: "I reckon vogue mag being a superstar n all that."

Vardy replied: "Boring now isn't it."

She responded to another comment saying: "Don't give me publicity I'm private but please give me publicity."

Rooney said she was speaking out because she wanted her side of the story to be heard.

"I felt like everyone else has spoken about it except me," she told the magazine. "And it’s my story to tell."

As part of the trial, Vardy had to release WhatsApp messages exchanged with her agent, Caroline Watt.

Some of the texts related to Rooney's sister Rosie, who died aged 14 in 2013 after suffering from Rett syndrome.

The messages showed how Vardy and Watt discussed if Vardy talking Rosie to Coleen would be a good strategic move.

Read more: Coleen Rooney hits back in latest Wagatha Christie row and says she gave Rebekah Vardy extra time to foot £2m legal bill

Read more: 'Becky's two fingers to Coleen': Rebekah Vardy trademarks 'Wagatha Christie' phrase to 'cash in' over row

Coleen Rooney
Coleen Rooney. Picture: Getty

Rooney, who is married to former England and Manchester United star Wayne, said in her interview that seeing the texts "knocked [her] sick".

"They were just another level," she told Vogue. "When I was reading them I was thinking: the evilness and the hatred that they had for someone that they don’t even know."

Rebekah Vardy
Rebekah Vardy. Picture: Getty

She said: "I feel like a lot of people still don’t understand what happened, from beginning to end.

The origins of 'Wagatha Christie' go all the way back to 2017, when The Sun newspaper ran a number of private stories about Rooney.

Over the next two years she claimed she shared a number of false stories on her personal Instagram account and monitored who had seen them.

When those stories appeared in the press she then said she used a process of elimination to determine who must be leaking them.

Coleen Rooney
Coleen Rooney. Picture: Alamy

In a dramatic post she announced Vardy was the only person who could have leaked them, pinning the blame squarely on her.

Vardy, then pregnant with her fifth child, denied the allegations, saying lots of people had access to her Instagram account and so could have seen Mrs Rooney's posts.

She claimed the stress of the dispute caused her anxiety attacks, and in June 2020 it emerged she had launched libel proceedings against Rooney. So began a high-profile court battle that made headlines around the world.

On writing the now infamous tweet, Rooney told Vogue: "I like a pen and paper – a pencil and a rubber, actually, so I can rub it out. So I started writing what I wanted to say and then the next morning I put it out there.

Husband Wayne Rooney was England captain
Husband Wayne Rooney was England captain. Picture: Alamy

"That was the start of something that I would never have expected."All these messages of support coming in,” she said. “Then I thought, ‘Oh, my God, this has gone extreme.’"

The week-long trial saw tears, denials and explosive revelations about the links between Vardy, her agent and tabloid journalists.

Messages between Vardy and Watt appeared to show her organising for a paparazzi photographer to get a picture of the wives and girlfriends outside a restaurant during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as well as passing on information about Rooney's car crash.

Rebekah Vardy had more money than sense in Wagatha trial

A message also showed Watt outright admitting to Vardy that she was leaking stories to the press about Rooney.

Rooney was wearing a prosthetic boot for the court appearance.

"I’d rather spend money on a holiday wardrobe than a court wardrobe," she said.

But none of Wayne's suits fit. His wife said: "It was the day before we were going to London and I was like, ‘Where are all your suits?’ He was like ‘They don’t fit me.’ So I’m like ‘s***!’ It had to be a quick fix in Marks & Spencer."

