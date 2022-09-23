Rebekah Vardy 'to air tell-all Wagatha Christie documentary to recoup £1.5m legal costs'

Mrs Vardy lost the Wagatha trial. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Rebekah Vardy has signed a deal for a tell-all Wagatha Christie documentary after losing the case to Coleen Rooney.

Mrs Vardy is thought to be facing a substantial legal bill after her loss at the High Court, having paid out hundreds of thousands as she failed in her attempt to sue over social media posts. Reports say she could be facing a £1.5m bill.

But now a Discovery+ documentary is due to air, a possible way of her recouping the money.

A source told The Sun: "Becky has been inundated with offers ever since the trial ended.

"She has made no secret she believes she has been hard done by and is keen for her voice to be heard.

"Right now she is facing the prospect of a hefty legal bill and sees this documentary as a way to recoup some of the costs.

"Obviously her fee won't be anything like the cost of her lawyers but it will help."

Mrs Vardy sued Mrs Rooney, who had accused her of leaking false news about her to the press after inventing fake stories and publishing them to social media.

Rebekah Vardy has agreed to a Wagatha documentary. Picture: Alamy

The judge found it "likely" Mrs Vardy's agent at the time, Caroline Watt, "undertook the direct act" of passing the information to The Sun and Mrs Vardy knew about it and condoned it.

Reports suggest Mrs Vardy could be facing a £1.5m bill over the trial – reportedly double what she had believed she would be made to pay.

The Sun reported a source said: "[Rebekah] will probably now have to hire her own costs lawyers to forensically dispute Coleen's demands one by one.

"Just as Coleen is adamant she's entitled to every penny, presumably Becky won't let this slide.

Coleen Rooney won the Wagatha trial. Picture: Alamy

"If Coleen had stuck to her original estimate, then just maybe this matter would be done and sugared by now."

Mrs Vardy said after losing the case: "I am extremely sad and disappointed at the decision that the judge has reached. It is not the result that I had expected, nor believe was just.

"I brought this action to vindicate my reputation and am devastated by the judge's finding."