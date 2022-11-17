Record number of Brits now think Brexit was the wrong decision

Nearly 20% of Brexit voters now say they think it was the wrong decision - a record high. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A record high percentage of Brits now say they believe Brexit was a mistake, a poll shows.

According to YouGov, 56 per cent believe it was the wrong choice, and only 32 per cent still believe Brexit was right.

One in five people (19%) of Brexit voters now say they think it was the wrong decision.

Nine in ten Remainers still believe Brexit was the wrong path for the country to take, after the 2016 vote.

The data shows Brexit support at a record low in 2022. Early polling closer to the 2016 referendum revealed that more people believed that Brexit was the right decision than not up - right until the 2017 general election.

Following the 2017 general election, the percentage of Brexiteers who believed voting to leave the EU was the right decision fell from 90% to around 80%, briefly rising to the high 80s after the withdrawal agreement was ratified in January 2020, YouGov data shows.

But since June last year support for Brexit has plunged, first dropping to a record low of 70 per cent. Now 19 per cent of Brexit supporters think it was the wrong thing to do.

Polling of 1,708 GB adults was carried out between 9-10 November 2022