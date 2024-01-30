Record number of registered sex offenders now live in England and Wales: See how many live in your area

By Christian Oliver

A record number of registered sex offenders live across England and Wales, the government's latest data has revealed.

A total of 68,357 offenders - managed by Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) aimed at preventing repeat offenses - live in England and Wales, according to the Ministry of Justice data collected for March 2023.

The data suggests that one in every 769 people over the age of nine are sex offenders - a total that has increased by two per cent since the previous count in March 2022.

The number of those managed by MAPPAs has also increased by 85 per cent over 12 years, when police first published figures across 2010 and 2011, standing the total at 36,921.

Under their MAPP agreement, sex offenders are required to report to the authorities with relevant personal details and any changes to their whereabouts.

Some of the most prevalent areas for sex offenders in the country are in Teesside - where offenders account for one in every 450 people aged over nine - and Lancashire - where offenders account for one for every 459, according to the statistics reviewed by The Mirror.

Other areas with a high proportion of sex offenders reporting to authorities under MAPP agreements are Country Durham, Humberside, and Durham - all of which have one offender for at least 602 people.

One of the least prevalent areas for sex offenders, however, is Hertfordshire where there are 816 registered sex offenders - one in every 1,299 people. Surrey, London, Bedfordshire, and then Thames Valley follow behind at the lower end of the scale.

See how many sex offenders live in your area, relative to the population:

Avon and Somerset: 877

Bedfordshire: 1087

Cambridgeshire: 806

Cheshire: 690

County Durham: 562

Cumbria: 719

Derbyshire: 735

Devon and Cornwall: 794

Dorset: 826

Dyfed-Powys: 775

Essex: 893

Gloucestershire: 870

Greater Manchester: 610

Gwent: 633

Hampshire: 758

Hertfordshire: 1299

Humberside: 588

Kent: 840

Lancashire: 459

Leicestershire: 885

Lincolnshire: 781

London: 1124

Merseyside: 625

Norfolk: 699

Northamptonshire: 769

Northumbria: 629

North Wales: 602

North Yorkshire: 787

Nottinghamshire: 714

South Wales: 658

South Yorkshire: 676

Staffordshire: 769

Suffolk: 730

Surrey: 1250

Sussex: 758

Teesside: 450

Thames Valley: 1064

Warwickshire: 855

West Mercia: 725

West Midlands: 694

West Yorkshire: 649

Wiltshire: 870