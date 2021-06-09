Record number of vaccine bookings as over 25s offered jabs

9 June 2021, 17:00

Over a million vaccine appointments were booked on Tuesday
Over a million vaccine appointments were booked on Tuesday. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

More than a million Covid vaccine appointments were booked on Tuesday 8 June, the highest number seen in a single day.

The surge in bookings, described by NHS England as a "Glastonbury-style rush", coincided with adults in England aged 25-29 being invited to book their appointments, and caused the NHS website to experience technical glitches.

“This encouraging Glastonbury-style rush for appointments has already now seen hundreds of thousands of people between 25 and 29 book in for their NHS COVID jabs, as more vaccine supplies continue to come on line,” said NHS Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens yesterday lunchtime, before the one million milestone was confirmed.

“This suggests strong enthusiasm for vaccination amongst people in their twenties, following hard on the heels of the millions of others who’ve already taken up our offer.”

Vaccinations were booked at a rate of more than 1,600 per minute – or 100,000 an hour – between the hours of 7am and 12pm.

By midday alone, the national booking service had seen 2.5 times the number of appointments made in the whole of the previous day.

“It’s great that young people are so keen to get vaccinated as this remains our best defence against COVID, and so we would urge anyone receiving an invitation today, or this week, to book in and get protected,” said NHS England’s primary care medical director Dr Nikki Kanani.

NHS England have said that the vaccination programme is now on the “home straight”, as latest figures reveal approximately eight in 10 adults in England had coronavirus antibodies by May 17.

58 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, including both first and second jabs.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A hospital emplyee wearing protective gear as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, transports oxygen tanks, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (Joseph Odelyn/AP)

Coronavirus cases spike in Haiti with vaccines yet to be delivered
The fashion retailer confirmed it would be closing stores when their leases were up.

Gap announces plans to close 19 stores in UK and Ireland

Visitors gather during a presentation visit of the Grand Palais Ephemere, with the Eiffel Tower seen outside (Francois Mori/AP)

France further relaxes restrictions as Covid threat recedes

Mr Biden can use Air Force One and the Beast to get around

Air Force One and the Beast: How Joe Biden can travel during UK trip
Boris Johnson supports Gavin Williamson's branding of the move as "absurd"

Oxford: Boris Johnson backs opposition to removal of Queen portrait
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham have been fined £22m between them

European Super League: 'Big six' rebel football clubs to pay £22m to Premier League

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien

Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien
Nick told a personal story related to the college

Nick Ferrari hits out at plans to remove portrait of the Queen from Oxford University
Andy Burnham was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Andy Burnham criticises Oxford students for 'divisive' plans to remove portrait of Queen
'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate
Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford

Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford
Journalist who reported second cricketer has 'solution' for people punished for old tweets

Journalist who reported second cricketer has 'solution' for people punished for old tweets

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London