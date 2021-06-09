Record number of vaccine bookings as over 25s offered jabs

Over a million vaccine appointments were booked on Tuesday. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

More than a million Covid vaccine appointments were booked on Tuesday 8 June, the highest number seen in a single day.

The surge in bookings, described by NHS England as a "Glastonbury-style rush", coincided with adults in England aged 25-29 being invited to book their appointments, and caused the NHS website to experience technical glitches.

“This encouraging Glastonbury-style rush for appointments has already now seen hundreds of thousands of people between 25 and 29 book in for their NHS COVID jabs, as more vaccine supplies continue to come on line,” said NHS Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens yesterday lunchtime, before the one million milestone was confirmed.

“This suggests strong enthusiasm for vaccination amongst people in their twenties, following hard on the heels of the millions of others who’ve already taken up our offer.”

Vaccinations were booked at a rate of more than 1,600 per minute – or 100,000 an hour – between the hours of 7am and 12pm.

By midday alone, the national booking service had seen 2.5 times the number of appointments made in the whole of the previous day.

We saw a welcome surge in demand for Covid-19 vaccines this morning as half a million life-saving vaccinations were booked.



“It’s great that young people are so keen to get vaccinated as this remains our best defence against COVID, and so we would urge anyone receiving an invitation today, or this week, to book in and get protected,” said NHS England’s primary care medical director Dr Nikki Kanani.

NHS England have said that the vaccination programme is now on the “home straight”, as latest figures reveal approximately eight in 10 adults in England had coronavirus antibodies by May 17.

58 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, including both first and second jabs.