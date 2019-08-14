Remain Would Win 55-45 In Second Referendum, Poll Shows

14 August 2019

A poll showed the vote would shift in favour of Remain in a second referendum on EU membership.

The poll asked about voting intention in another referendum on EU membership and found that 55% would vote Remain, and only 45% would vote Leave.

The poll also interestingly showed that 2% of Brexit Party voters would back Remain.

Regarding the expected outcome of the Brexit process, 15% expect the UK to remain in the EU, and 16% think leaving with a deal is the most likely outcome.

Almost half, 49%, predicted a no-deal Brexit.

21% said they do not know.

But on the question of their preferred outcome of the Brexit process, 43% of those polled said they would prefer to remain in the EU; 29% said leave the EU with a deal.

Only 19% preferred leave the EU without a deal; and 9% were not sure.

A General Election poll showed that the Conservatives would win and that the Liberal Democrats would score 2% higher than the Westminster poll conducted in July.

Survation conducted an online poll of 2,040 respondents aged 18+ between 6th-11th August 2019.

