Remain Would Win 55-45 In Second Referendum, Poll Shows
14 August 2019, 16:19 | Updated: 14 August 2019, 16:20
A poll showed the vote would shift in favour of Remain in a second referendum on EU membership.
The poll asked about voting intention in another referendum on EU membership and found that 55% would vote Remain, and only 45% would vote Leave.
The poll also interestingly showed that 2% of Brexit Party voters would back Remain.
Regarding the expected outcome of the Brexit process, 15% expect the UK to remain in the EU, and 16% think leaving with a deal is the most likely outcome.
Almost half, 49%, predicted a no-deal Brexit.
21% said they do not know.
But on the question of their preferred outcome of the Brexit process, 43% of those polled said they would prefer to remain in the EU; 29% said leave the EU with a deal.
Only 19% preferred leave the EU without a deal; and 9% were not sure.
A General Election poll showed that the Conservatives would win and that the Liberal Democrats would score 2% higher than the Westminster poll conducted in July.
Survation conducted an online poll of 2,040 respondents aged 18+ between 6th-11th August 2019.
