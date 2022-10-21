Remains found in loft of Milton Keynes house confirmed to be Leah Croucher

21 October 2022, 13:44

Police confirmed the remains found in the house in Milton Keynes are Leah Croucher, who had been missing since 2019
Police confirmed the remains found in the house in Milton Keynes are Leah Croucher, who had been missing since 2019. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Human remains found in a loft space at a property in Furzton, Milton Keynes, have been confirmed as the body of Leah Croucher, Thames Valley Police said.

Officers began searching the home after a tip-off from a member of the public last Monday.

A murder investigation was opened after Ms Croucher's rucksack and other belongings were found at the property, with dead sex offender Neil Maxwell named as the prime suspect.

Maxwell killed himself in April 2019 - two months after Ms Croucher, 19, vanished on February 15.

He was being hunted across the country by officers over an unrelated alleged sexual assault, Thames Valley Police said.

Maxwell was the only person with keys to the Loxbeare Drive house at the time of Ms Croucher's disappearance, police said.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, head of the force's major crime unit, said: "The thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police remain and will always be with Leah's family and friends.

"The entirety of our investigation keeps them uppermost in our minds and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers and updated on every development.

"After a difficult process, we are now in a position to formally confirm that the body found in Loxbeare Drive last week is that of Leah.

"The grief and shock of Leah's family and friends is unimaginable and they have shown enormous courage, patience and dignity over the last three years and eight months while our search for Leah continued."

Mr Brown added: "Our investigations into Leah's murder will leave no stone unturned and we owe it to Leah's family to ensure we find the truth.

"We are absolutely committed to doing so to allow them to gain an understanding of what happened to Leah."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Belgium Russia Ukraine War Europe

France to leave energy treaty criticised by climate groups

Haiti Daily Life

UN demands end to violence in Haiti and sanctions gang leader

Breaking
Abigail White in court sketch (l) and with boyfriend Bradley Lewis who she murdered (r)

OnlyFans model guilty of murder after stabbing boyfriend through heart at home

Bystanders stepped in to stop the attack

Moment bystanders ‘throw tables and chairs’ to stop knifeman after woman pushing buggy stabbed in London street

George Orwell

Substack set to serialise George Orwell’s writings

The Police Federation chairman has called for more funding to help prevent assaults on officers

'I challenge anyone to walk in our shoes': Officers suffer 'horrific mental scars' says Police Fed chairman

Protesters against the controversial decision to deport refugees to Rwanda

Government’s ‘last resort’ airline pulls out of Rwanda scheme

Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson

Steve Bannon

Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt

Police arrested 16 Just Stop Oil protesters

Sixteen arrests after Just Stop Oil protesters glue themselves to tarmac at central London junction

The court in Istanbul

Turkish singer appears in court over religious schools joke

The three women police want to speak with

Hunt for denim hotpant-clad female gang in connection with theft of two giant Lego sets

A woman was left with a broken nose after the flight hit a rough patch.

Severe turbulence hurls screaming passengers around cabin breaking woman's nose on the ceiling during horror flight

Labour MP Christian Matheson has been suspended for serious sexual misconduct

Labour MP Christian Matheson quits over ‘serious sexual misconduct’ allegations

Voters in Uxbridge (l) react to Boris Johnson's political return (r)

“We know he’s a prat, but he’s our prat” Uxbridge voters react to Boris Johnson’s political comeback

Giorgia Meloni

Italian far-right leader formally asks for mandate to govern

Latest News

See more Latest News

Imran Khan

Pakistan’s election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan

Eco-activists blocking Dartford Bridge caused tailbacks which delayed the Ambulance by 40 minutes

Eco-protestors have ‘blood on their hands’ after two women die in M20 horror crash following ambulance delay
A group of boys attacked a student outside a school.

Shocking moment gang of machete-wielding thugs attack defenceless teen outside school

Tories are picking a new leader

Boris, Rishi or Penny? Which hopeful is your Tory MP backing?

Ursula von der Leyen

EU takes stock of Ukraine support as new refugee exodus beckons

Boris Johnson is looking to take on Rishi Sunak for the top job

Boris builds backing for shock comeback: Ex-PM 'to get backing from 100 Tory MPs' as he flies back to rally support
Boris has returned from holiday to run in the leadership race.

'If he thinks he can win, he will run': Boris is in the leadership race for himself, his former spokesman warns
Burned school

Myanmar villagers say army beheaded high school teacher

Police release CCTV footage in hunt for Warrington rapist

CCTV released in hunt for Warrington rapist who attacked sleeping woman in her home

The Crown has been embroiled in controversy over its fictionalisation of events

Netflix adds 'fictional dramatisation' disclaimer to The Crown after fury at scenes of 'malicious nonsense'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and Boris

James O'Brien: Contemplating Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is 'objectively ridiculous'

‘A bit of a lad’: Former classmate of Sir Keir Starmer shares memories of his time at school with the Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer was 'a bit of a lad’: ex-classmate shares memories of time at school with Labour leader
'Don't leave it up to the members!'

Boris Johnson won't offer the Tories a 'calm, measured or serious government', says Andrew Marr
Tom Swarbrick reaction to Truss resignation

Tom Swarbrick: Liz Truss' resignation is 'a small ramp' in the Tory Party's downhill journey
Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran
Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast
Liz Tryss

'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation
'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation
‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit