Report calls for ban on jeering in Parliament to end 'old boy's club'

The Houses of Parliament. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Labour could ban jeering in Parliament after a report branded it an “old boys' club.”

Jeering and cheering could be banned in the Houses of Parliament in a bid to create a more “respectful” environment, according to a new report.

The report, published by 50:50 Parliament and Compassion in Politics, claims a cultural “reset” is needed in British politics and branded it an "old boy’s club".

MPs should also be allowed to represent more than one constituency should also be considered to allow more women to enter politics, the report suggested.

Comparing Prime Minister’s Questions to a "school playground", the report claims British politics is rife with bullying and intimidation.

A ban on booing and jeering would allow Parliament to act as a better example to Brits, it claims.

Screen grab of MPs during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday November 6, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The report, which is backed by former Labour communication director Alastair Campbell, asked current and former MPs about their treatment while in Parliament.

One told researchers they had a “nervous breakdown” while working as a minister.

"It's been the most extreme experience of my life," one MP said.

"The highs are wonderful. The lows are miserable. There's very little in between. The collapse of public respect makes it an impossible job for the MP and their family. I had a nervous breakdown after my candidacy and again as a minister."

Another highlighted the “abuse” they received and branded Parliament a “gentlemen’s club.”

"Parliament is still run like a gentleman's club, but the standards of the 19th-century gentleman have disappeared,” they said.

"Bullying and manipulation are normalised and expected. And there are far too many staffers learning bad habits like drinking at work. The whole palace is out of control and the most depressing place I've ever worked."

The report also suggested a ban on lying in Parliament, a move it says would increase public trust in politicians, which is currently at an all-time low.

Following its release, it will handed to parliament's modernisation committee as Labour looks to fulfil its election promise of bringing trust back to politics.