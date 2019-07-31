Reports Of A Triple Stabbing In Wigton Cumbria

31 July 2019, 15:46 | Updated: 31 July 2019, 17:01

Cumbria Police are investigating the incident
Cumbria Police are investigating the incident. Picture: PA

Three people have been taken to hospital after reports of a random stabbing in Wigton, a small market town in Cumbria.

Residents in Wigton, Cumbria are being told to stay indoors by police following an incident this afternoon.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene just before 2pm to reports of woman and two men being assaulted.

A woman was injured on Church Street and two men were also assaulted on King Street. All three were taken to hospital.

Police, ambulance crews and the Great North Air Ambulance, and the North West Air Ambulance, are all at the scene.

Reports on social media suggest they have been stabbed but there's no official confirmation yet.

A 52-year old man has been arrested.

Cumbria Police are working quickly to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and who is involved, and ask anybody who has witnessed the incident to call 101 quoting incident number 94 of the 31st July.

More to follow

