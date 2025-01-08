Restaurant hits back after mother-of-two's body lay undiscovered in Blackpool toilet cubicle for two days

8 January 2025, 19:49

Sabrina Little was found dead in a cubicle two days after she allegedly entered the Asian restaurant in Blackpool to use the toilet.
Sabrina Little was found dead in a cubicle two days after she allegedly entered the Asian restaurant in Blackpool to use the toilet. Picture: Jade Casey / Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

A mother-of-two whose body lay undiscovered in a toilet cubicle for two days has been described as a woman "in pain" - as the restaurant hit back at speculation.

The body of Sabrina Lyttle, 47, was discovered in the disabled toilet at The Gurkha restaurant in Blackpool on 30 November after she entered the toilet on 28 November.

Her body was discovered by staff at the Asian restaurant in Blackpool after they were unable to gain access the toilet facilities.

Now, the restaurant has hit out at what they say is the spread of "information that is not correct".

A spokesperson for restaurant has said Ms Lyttle had gained access to the locked toilet without their knowledge.

It comes despite Ms Lyttle's mother saying she had entered the restaurant two days earlier.

Erika told how Sabrina "struggled with addiction throughout her life" and had only been released from prison on November 27.
Erika told how Sabrina "struggled with addiction throughout her life" and had only been released from prison on November 27. Picture: Handout

Opening a GoFundMe to support the family, Ms Lyttle's "closest friend", Erika Zazzu, paid tribute to the mother, noting "her greatest achievements were her two daughters".

She described Sabrina as "a person who was in pain and who dealt with that pain as best she could", as well as a loving mother to two daughters.

Erika told how Sabrina "struggled with addiction throughout her life" and had only been released from prison on November 27.

The police responded to the incident after the mother's body was discovered, with an inquest due to be held in April.

Following the tragedy, a spokesperson for The Gurkha Restaurant, Hotel and Bar issued a statement, saying: "On Thursday 28th November 2024 at 8.34pm, a non-customer member of the public entered the premises and asked to use the toilets.

"As the restaurant had already closed for the evening, directions to the pub toilets, which are in a separate area of the building, were given.

"Staff in the pub provided further directions to the general pub toilets and did not issue access to the disabled toilet.

Sabrina’s daughter Jade also made a post on Facebook to pay tribute to her mum, saying she had a “beautiful soul.”
Sabrina’s daughter Jade also made a post on Facebook to pay tribute to her mum, saying she had a “beautiful soul.”. Picture: Jade Casey / Facebook

"Access to the separate and locked disabled toilet is gained via staff as the facility cannot be opened with a RADAR key.

"The male and female toilets are deep-cleaned every morning and checked throughout the day, with the disabled toilet checked after every authorised use and cleaned as required, due to infrequent use.

"Access to the disabled toilet was not requested until Friday evening around 10pm.

"The staff with the assistance of other helpful pub customers were unable to unlock the door and as access had not been granted for the past 24 hours, it was reported as a maintenance issue to management.

"The following day on Saturday before opening, management was unable to gain access using all secure keys and removing the locking mechanism before alerting the police.

"We are aware of public posts that are full of information that is not correct, and we believe the speculations have not contributed positively to anyone affected, including the grieving family, the dedicated Gurkha staff and the community of Blackpool.

"We are aware of an ongoing inquest and will not be making any further public comments."

The police have responded to the incident and an inquest is due to be held in April.
The police have responded to the incident and an inquest is due to be held in April. Picture: Jade Casey / Facebook

In a Facebook post, Sabrina's mum, Christine, 68, said: "My daughter entered the property on Thursday November 28 to use the toilet.

"Post mortem is still waiting to find the cause of death but her body was not discovered until Saturday afternoon."

Sabrina’s daughter Jade also made a post on Facebook to pay tribute to her mum, saying she had a “beautiful soul.”

She wrote: “I’d feared this day since I was a child but nothing could have prepared me for the call yesterday.

“Despite what anyone might think they know about you, you were intelligent, you made everyone laugh, and you had a good heart and beautiful soul.”

She added: “You always said me and my sister were the only thing you ever did right in this world, I promise to tell her that when she comes looking for you one day.

“As you always said to me, ‘Goodnight god bless baby girl, I love you like life and then some’

“I hope you’re dancing in the sky Mum, you’ll never know the hole you’ve left in my life. My heart is shattered.”

A spokesman for the Lancashire Constabulary told the mirror: "We were called at shortly after 1pm on Saturday, November 30 to a report of a sudden death at an address on Waterloo Road in Blackpool.

“Officers attended and sadly the body of a woman in her 40s was found dead inside the address. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

An inquest into Ms Lyttle’s death will be held at Blackpool Town Hall on Thursday April 3.

