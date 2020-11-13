Return to Tier system after lockdown will see Covid cases spike, SAGE warns

13 November 2020, 20:21

Scientists have warned that the R rate could increase under the Tier system
Scientists have warned that the R rate could increase under the Tier system. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Lockdown measures currently in place in England are likely to take the coronavirus R number below one but returning to the previous tiered system will cause infections to rise back to levels seen early in November, Government scientists have said.

In a set of new documents released by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on Friday, the experts said that if the four-week lockdown measures are well adhered to, the number of hospital admissions and deaths can be expected to fall until at least the second week of December.

But they added a longer-term outlook will depend on both the nature of non-pharmaceutical interventions implemented after December 2, when the lockdown measures are expected to be lifted, and policies over the festive period.

A document, dated November 4, said: "If England returns to the same application of the tiering system in place before November 5, then transmission will return to the same rate of increase as today."

On October 12, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced England would be placed into "medium", "high" and "very high" alert levels - or Tier 1, 2 and 3 - involving varying restrictions aimed at tackling the virus.

But as the number of coronavirus infections continued to rise, a four-week lockdown was introduced on November 5.

The number of new daily cases across the UK is currently thought to be between 55,000 and 81,000.

Experts believe R - which represents the number of people a Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect - is below one in some places, particularly in the north west of England.

Meanwhile, another Sage document suggests the national outbreak is still at a "high and controlled" phase.

If this remains the case, or if the outbreak returns to current levels after the lockdown, Sage has advised there is "little to no scope for loosening of social distancing rules over Christmas".

But if prevalence is "low and controlled" and R is "well below one" for some time, the experts say there may be a "greater potential for loosening of social distancing rules for a limited period of time during the festive period".

The Government scientists said if R is reduced to 1.1 or lower for some time, there may be a "limited accumulation of population immunity".

This, they say, will start reducing the average population susceptibility to the virus and slow down transmission.

Sage said: "When R is 1.1, only 9% of the remaining susceptible (ie, not previously infected) population need to be infected for R to fall to one, solely as a result of the natural dynamics of the epidemic.

"At this point, in some sense, population immunity has caused the epidemic to plateau."

However, they added that population immunity is "very different from a classic 'herd immunity' scenario, where an epidemic has run through a population with limited impact of control measures".

The experts said in a population immunity scenario, there "will be very limited room to relax interventions, since the absolute level of population immunity reached will likely still be low".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Italy

Naples and Florence declared as coronavirus red zones

US flag

Two killed in explosion at US veterans’ hospital

China has finally congratulated Joe Biden for being elected US President (File photo: 04/12/13)

China congratulates Joe Biden on US presidential election victory
Belarus Protests

Thousands protest after Belarus opposition supporter ‘killed by security forces’
Pope Francis

Pope congratulates Joe Biden on election victory

AP Week in Pictures Asia

42 dead after typhoon causes widespread flooding in Philippines

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Coronavirus: What is an RNA vaccine and how does it work?

The Queen has announced a special four-day celebration for her platinum jubilee

Queen’s platinum jubilee: When is the extra bank holiday and how many years is platinum jubilee?
Covid rapid testing will be rolled out across England

Covid: Which areas in England will get rapid turnaround mass testing support?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' voices opposition to Stonehenge tunnel plan approval

Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' criticises Stonehenge tunnel plan approval
Caller reveals how she narrowly escaped being murdered by a serial killer

Caller reveals how she narrowly escaped being murdered by a serial killer
James O'Brien caller: Dominic Cummings is leaving because of Covid impact

James O'Brien caller: Dominic Cummings is leaving because of Covid impact
Nick Ferrari clashes with caller on working from home

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller on working from home

Transport Secretary pledges local residents will be consulted over traffic schemes

Transport Secretary pledges local residents will be consulted over traffic schemes
The LBC listener branded the PM's response 'sad'

Listener thanks Sir Keir Starmer for raising his plight at PMQs

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London