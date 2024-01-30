Breaking News

Urgent review ordered into Nottingham attacker's manslaughter pleas after families hit out at failings to stop killer

By Will Taylor

A review has been launched into why prosecutors chose to accept Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane's manslaughter pleas - instead of pushing for murder.

Calocane killed three people on a knife rampage in the city last year.

He has now been given a hospital order due to his paranoid schizophrenia, as prosecutors decided to accept his guilty pleas to manslaughter.

But furious relatives of the victims say they should have pushed for tougher charges - and fear his sentence will leave them in constant fear that he will one day be let out.

It comes after they met with Rishi Sunak on Monday evening, with the prime minister vowing "we will get the answers".

Calocane killed Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar as they walked back to accommodation in Nottingham early on June 13.

He hacked Barnaby to death and Grace was killed as she bravely tried to intervene to save her friend.

Calocane tried to break into a homelessness hostel after, but was fought off, so he instead killed Ian Coates, a school caretaker, and stole his van.

He drove into three pedestrians, all of whom were lucky to survive, before being boxed in by police and Tasered.

