Exclusive

'Highly probable' UK terror threat level to rise amid Israel-Hamas conflict, says former COBRA member

14 October 2023, 20:49 | Updated: 14 October 2023, 20:53

Colonel Richard Kemp said he thought the terror level would be increased
Colonel Richard Kemp said he thought the terror level would be increased. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

It is "highly probable" that the terror threat level in the UK will be raised next week amid tensions caused by Israel's conflict with Hamas, a former member of the government's top-level crisis response unit has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Colonel Richard Kemp, a former member of Cobra and commander of British forces in Afghanistan, told LBC's Natasha Devon that events in Gaza "has caused enormous rage" among many Muslim communities in Europe.

Israel has bombarded Gaza, killing over 1,000, after more than 1,000 of its own citizens were killed by a Hamas attack last Saturday, with more kidnapped. Israel's army is now preparing a large-scale ground invasion of Gaza to wipe out Hamas.

It has ordered Palestinians in the north of Gaza to flee, but there are fears many civilians will be killed in the ensuing conflict.

Some 50,000 people protested Israel's actions on the streets of London and other British cities on Saturday, with seven protests as some participants became violent.

Read more: Israel troops on Gaza border 'gearing up for a comprehensive offensive' as Netanyahu says 'the next stage is coming'

Read more: London pro-Palestine march turns ugly as protesters clash with police, setting off flares and fireworks, as 7 arrested

Colonel Richard Kemp speaks to Natasha Devon over UK's terrorism threat level

Colonel Kemp said: "I think what's happening in in Gaza now, has caused enormous rage among the Islamic population in Europe and other other parts of the world. And Hamas and Iran and other other extremist organisations are doing their best to provoke attacks against Jews.

And... they have mentioned Christians as being targets of the attack as well. And anyone, really, who supports Israel.

He added that the threat of terrorism is "very real".

Referencing the several deadly terrorists acts by Muslim extremists in the UK in recent years, Colonel Kemp said: "It doesn't take a great deal to to incite the kind of violence that we've seen on the streets of Britain, for example, many times in the last few years, whether it be driving vehicles and people sticking knives into people or blowing them up..."

The current UK threat level is 'substantial' - the third-highest on the scale. The government says that means a terror attack is likely.

Asked by Natasha whether the terror level would be increased in the UK, Colonel Kemp said it was likely to depend on concrete intelligence the security services obtained on specific terror threats.

He said: "Given what's going on in Gaza, and the fact that it's very likely to the situation is very likely to get even worse over the next few days and weeks. I think... it's highly probable it will be raised... in the UK."

Colonel Kemp urged Brits "to be vigilant, to be on the lookout for anything that's slightly suspicious."

He added that it was better to report any suspicious activity to the police and risk embarrassment than to ignore potential threats.

It comes after the terrorist attack in the northern French town of Arras that saw a teacher stabbed to death by a suspected Islamic extremist.

The Louvre, Gare-de-Lyon and the Palace of Versaille were later evacuated after a 'written threat' was made in the wake of the attack.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Yassin mosque

Lack of water worsens misery in besieged Gaza as Israeli air strikes continue

Holly Willoughby is 'petrified' of leaving the house

Holly Willoughby 'too scared to leave the house' as she 'scraps family holiday'

Sheikh Jassim has withdrawn from the bidding to buy Manchester United

Sheikh Jassim withdraws from bidding to buy Manchester United

People watch a rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse along the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday

In Pictures: Rare ‘ring of fire’ eclipse glimpsed in Americas

Eclipse

Crowds cheer as ‘ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas

Israel claims Hamas is blocking Palestinians from leaving Gaza

Israel claims Hamas is blocking Palestinians from leaving northern Gaza, as terrorists say IDF strike killed 70 refugees

Ring Of Fire Eclipse

‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse begins its path across the Americas

A gun is fired

Israeli military preparing ‘co-ordinated’ offensive in Gaza Strip

The Louvre

Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated as France on high alert

A dog thought to be an American Bully XL will be destroyed after attacking two women in Staffordshire.

'American Bully XL' to be destroyed after attacking two women in Staffordshire

Netanyahu has said that 'the next stage is coming' as his army prepares to invade Gaza

Israel troops on Gaza border 'gearing up for a comprehensive offensive' as Netanyahu says 'the next stage is coming'

Exclusive
Noam Ben Ami has told LBC of her final conversation with her mother Hava, who was killed by Hamas last weekend

'I promise we'll be there soon': Heartbreaking final text from Israeli women to mother killed by Hamas

Air strike in Gaza

Palestinians struggle to follow Israeli evacuation order

Sir Michael announced his retirement at the premier of his latest film The Great

Sir Michael Caine retires from acting at 90 after storied career including The Italian Job and The Dark Knight

Netanyahu has said that 'the next stage is coming' as his army prepares to invade Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu says 'the next stage is coming' to Israel troops on Gaza border as bombing continues

Retuers videographer's body carried

Reuters videographer killed in Lebanon by Israeli shelling laid to rest

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ben Jamal

Palestine supporters' marches will take place in London every week 'for weeks or months' group chief says
Prayers at synagogues

Jews grieve and pray for peace in first Shabbat services since Hamas attack

A police officer stands guard outside the Louvre

Louvre evacuated after threat as France remains on high alert following attack

Police vehicles are seen as police officers stand guard outside the Louvre Museum as people are evacuated after it received a written threat

Major French landmarks evacuated after 'written threats' made after stabbing of teacher to death in Arras
Palestinians flee from northern Gaza

Palestinians struggling to flee south in Gaza after Israel’s evacuation order

Antony Blinken in Saudi Arabia

Blinken urges protection of civilians as Israel prepares for expected assault

A man waits as a woman drops her ballot into a box

Australian referendum to create indigenous advocacy committee fails

Ukrainian servicemen deploy to the front line

Fierce fighting persists in east as Kyiv reports non-stop assaults on key city

Scenes from the London pro-Palestine march on Saturday

London pro-Palestine march turns ugly as protesters clash with police, setting off flares and fireworks, as 7 arrested
French president Emmanuel Macron has said the teacher stabbed in a terrorist attack in Arras 'saved many lives' after the country's terror alert was raised to its highest level.

French teacher stabbed to death 'saved many lives' says Macron as 7,000 officers placed on high alert

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel
King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit