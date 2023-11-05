Riot police respond to 'youths throwing fireworks and petrol bombs at officers' in Edinburgh suburb

Riot police have responded to a mob of youths throwing fireworks and petrol bombs in an Edinburgh suburb on Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: X/Michael Ritchie

By Chay Quinn

Riot police have responded to a mob of youths throwing fireworks and petrol bombs in an Edinburgh suburb on Guy Fawkes Night.

Police holding shields were seen among a large amount of vehicles in the Hay Avenue area of the Scottish capital - after reports of the pyrotechnics being fired around 4.40pm on Sunday.

It is unknown what the motivation behind the violence is.

Police Scotland confirmed in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter:: "#OpMoonbeam resources are supporting officers in Hay Avenue to deal with significant fireworks disorder.

"Officers are being attacked with fireworks, petrol bombs and other projectiles.

"Some local roads are closed. Please avoid the area for the time-being while we respond."

An earlier statement said: "Reports were received of a large number of youths involved in the antisocial use of fireworks and local officers requested support from the #OpMoonbeam specially-trained Public Order resource.

"Police in attendance are currently being subjected to attacks involving fireworks, petrol bombs and other projectiles and the public is asked to avoid the area while the response is ongoing.

"There are a number of local road closures in place and we will advise when these re-open.

"The public is thanked for their assistance with this matter."