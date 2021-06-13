Riot police descend on London Eye after patrol officers pelted with items

By Nick Hardinges

Riot police were deployed near the London Eye on Saturday night after patrol officers were pelted with items by a large, disorderly group.

Officers patrolling the area of Jubilee Gardens in central London were approached by the crowd shortly before 9pm.

Some individuals then began throwing objects at the officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

Dozens of the force's Territorial Support Group, some armed with protective shields, were sent to the iconic landmark along with dog units and the National Police Air Service.

Police in riot gear were seen near the London Eye on Saturday night. Picture: Courtney Jones

One person was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Videos posted on social media show officers marching along London's South Bank, where police responded to a second incident.

There were no reports of any injuries to officers.

A dispersal issue was ordered for the area and the group was broken up.