Rishi Sunak offers ‘fulsome’ apology to the Adidas Samba community over his choice of trainers

Rishi Sunak offered a ‘fulsome apology' over his choice of footwear. Picture: LBC/Social Media

By Asher McShane

Rishi Sunak has offered a ‘fulsome apology’ after being accused of ‘ruining’ popular Adidas Samba trainers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He was pictured wearing the popular trendy shoes last week in an Instagram video.

He appeared on LBC this morning to deliver a wry apology over his choice of footwear.

He told Nick Ferrari: “I issue a fulsome apology to the Samba community.

What's up with Rishi Sunak's Adidas Sambas?

“In my defence I would say I have been wearing Adidas trainers and Sambas and others for many, many years.

“The first pair my brother got for me many, many years ago. Those were my first pair of fun Adidas trainers as a Christmas present.

Read more: 'We’ve got your back': Rishi Sunak’s message to retail staff as he pledges crackdown on dangerous shoplifters

Read more: Prime Minister refuses to be drawn on election timings saying his sights are set 'beyond' an exact date

“I haven’t looked back since.”

Fashion experts said it was likely the ‘death knell’ for the trainer after the PM was seen wearing them in an Instagram post about tax policy.

British GQ magazine said that "in a bid to present himself as young and hip, Rishi Sunak took an eternally cool sneaker and ruined it for everyone."

One person on X wrote: "Rishi Sunak's wearing Sambas, the moment's passed."

Another said: "Sold my Sambas on Vinted few months ago & always regretted it until I just saw a pic of Rishi Sunak wearing some."

Footwear historian Elizabeth Semmelhack told The Times that Sunak could have dealt a "death knell" to the shoe. She says the PM had “attempted to tap into what is a widespread fashion ­moment” but had done so “in a way that lacks authenticity”.