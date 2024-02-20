James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Rishi Sunak faces fresh nightmare by-election after Blackpool South MP Scott Benton loses suspension appeal
20 February 2024, 11:10
Rishi Sunak faces another by-election headache as Scott Benton lost his appeal against his 35 day Commons ban.
Such a lengthy suspension from the Commons triggers an automatic election for his Blackpool South seat.
It comes after a series of devastating blows in by-elections that have left Mr Sunak's party staring down the barrel of a massive defeat in the future general election.
The Tories lost two on the same day last week.
