Breaking News

Rishi Sunak faces fresh nightmare by-election after Blackpool South MP Scott Benton loses suspension appeal

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

Rishi Sunak faces another by-election headache as Scott Benton lost his appeal against his 35 day Commons ban.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Such a lengthy suspension from the Commons triggers an automatic election for his Blackpool South seat.

It comes after a series of devastating blows in by-elections that have left Mr Sunak's party staring down the barrel of a massive defeat in the future general election.

The Tories lost two on the same day last week.

Updates to follow