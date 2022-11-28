China poses a 'systemic challenge to the UK's values and interests', Rishi Sunak says

Rishi Sunak said China posed a systemic challenge to the West. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Rishi Sunak has amped up his rhetoric on China, saying "the naïve idea" that trade with the country would lead to social and political reform is over.

In a speech at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet tonight, the PM seemed to signal a more aggressive approach on relations with the country, saying China is "consciously competing for global influence using all the levers of state power".

He said that faced with these challenges "short-termism or wishful thinking will not suffice. We can’t depend on Cold War arguments or approaches, or mere sentimentality about the past.

"So we will make an evolutionary leap in our approach."

He added this meant "standing up to our competitors, not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism".

Rishi Sunak at the event on Monday. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak said the UK government was taking a "longer-term view" on China, and was "strengthening our resilience and protecting our economic security" and openly criticised the regime's treatment of protestors.

"Let’s be clear, the so-called “golden era” is over, along with the naïve idea that trade would lead to social and political reform," he said.

Hong Kongers Protest China's Zero-Covid Policies. Picture: Getty

"But nor should we rely on simplistic Cold War rhetoric.

"We recognise China poses a systemic challenge to our values and interests, a challenge that grows more acute as it moves towards even greater authoritarianism.

"Instead of listening to their people’s protests, the Chinese Government has chosen to crack down further, including by assaulting a BBC journalist.

He said the media and MPs must be able to address these issues without sanction, "including calling out abuses in Xinjiang – and the curtailment of freedom in Hong Kong.

His comments come after Chinese police launched a show of force across the country as they tried to head off more protests against the state's rigid zero-Covid policies in one of the most extraordinary displays of civil disobedience the nation has seen for decades.

Today, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the Chinese state should "take notice" of protests against its Covid approach and restrictions on freedoms.

Meanwhile John Bolton told LBC's Andrew Marr on Monday that the protests show Xi Jinping's grip on power may be loosening.

The former US national security adviser asked: "Does it threaten the regime today? No. But does it indicate that [the president] may have control of the Chinese communist party but not the entire country? I think that’s the signal."