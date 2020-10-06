Rishi Sunak: Eat Out to Help Out criticism 'doesn't quite stack up'

6 October 2020, 09:56 | Updated: 6 October 2020, 09:58

By Maddie Goodfellow

Rishi Sunak has defended Eat Out to Help Out amid a rise in Covid-19 cases across the UK, saying criticism of the scheme "doesn't quite stack up".

The Chancellor encouraged Brits to head back to pubs and restaurants over the summer with the promise of discounted meals during August.

The government set aside £500m to fund Eat Out to Help Out in a bid to kickstart the economy after about 80 per cent of hospitality firms stopped trading in April and 1.4 million workers were furloughed.

However, it has since been criticised after pubs, bars and restaurants were handed a 10pm curfew as a reaction to the second wave of cases hitting the UK.

Read more: Testing scandal: ‘IT failure’ blamed as thousands still to be traced

Read more: Rishi Sunak has confidence in test and trace chief after 'missing cases' scandal

Over the weekend Boris Johnson praised the scheme for protecting jobs, but suggested new measures were needed to "counteract" the possible impact of the scheme on the spread of transmission.

However, speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, Mr Sunak praised the scheme and said criticisms "don't quite stack up".

When questioned by Nick over the success of the scheme and whether it contributed to the second wave, Mr Sunak said: "In so far as that general hospitality is a source of the spread then of course it is right that we should look at the measures that we put in place now to curtail that.

"But I think more generally if you look at what is going on then we're seeing a rise in cases, a second wave, and that's in common with most other countries around the world.

"Whether it's France, or Spain, in fact our scientists said we are on exactly the same curve as those other countries.

Mr Sunak also highlighted how the South West had seen the greatest use of the Eat Out To Help Out scheme, in proportion to the size of the local population, and is now the region with the lowest rate of Covid-19 transmission.

"And then on a more granular level, you look at areas like the South West, where Eat Out to Help Out was used perhaps the most, it was very popular there, and it is the region in the country with the lowest rates of coronavirus and the lowest rate of transmissions.

"So it doesn't quite stack up in that regard."

Restaurants claimed more than 100 million meals under the Eat Out to Help Out scheme during August, Treasury figures show.

Diners got a state-backed 50 per cent discount on meals and soft drinks up to £10 each on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during August.

Read more: University cities 'on the brink' of local lockdown following test and trace error

Read more: Surgeons warn of 'tsunami' of cancelled operations due to Covid-19

The Treasury said restaurants made 130,000 claims worth £522m, figures likely to rise as outlets have until the end of September to claim.

Restaurant bookings surged during the scheme, especially on the final day.

Between 10 August and 20 September, Public Health England (PHE) said that - among people who tested positive for COVID-19 - eating out was the most commonly reported activity in the two to seven days prior to the onset of symptoms.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Roger Penrose

Briton Roger Penrose wins Nobel Prize for physics for black hole discovery
Kyrgyzstan Protests

Kyrgyzstan cancels general election results after unrest

A worker hangs a banner as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate outside Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah

Plexiglass to separate candidates at vice presidential debate
President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House

Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19
Two workers rescued after scaffolding collapse in New York City

Two workers rescued after scaffolding collapse in New York City
A Sri Lankan woman covers her face (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Hundreds of coronavirus cases linked by Sri Lanka to garment factory

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The government is reportedly looking at plans for a new stricter but simpler lockdown system

What are the three tier lockdown ‘traffic light’ plans and how would they work?
Hope Hicks is a top aide of Donald Trump who was confirmed to have coronavirus on Thursday

Who is Hope Hicks? Donald Trump, Melania and Hicks all test positive for Covid-19
Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson's offshore wind power pledge works as a 'massive distraction' from Covid

Boris Johnson's offshore wind power pledge is 'massive distraction' from Covid
'I thought it was a hoax' - Caller told she tested positive for Covid despite not having a test

'I thought it was a hoax' - Caller told she had Covid despite not being tested
Matt Hancock shot himself in foot by over-promising on Test and Trace, caller tells LBC

Matt Hancock shot himself in foot by over-promising on Test and Trace, caller says
James O'Brien caller on 16,000 missing cases: "I suggest Government updates its software"

James O'Brien caller on 16,000 missing cases: 'I suggest Government updates its software'
'It makes absolutely no sense' - Nightclub owner blasts government over 10pm curfew rule

Nightclub owner tells LBC he is legally challenging 'nonsensical' 10pm curfew
James O'Brien's reaction after 16,000 coronavirus cases were missed

James O'Brien's reaction after 16,000 coronavirus cases were missed from daily figures

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London