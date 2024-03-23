Only two more letters of no confidence needed to oust Rishi Sunak as prime minister, former cabinet minister claims

23 March 2024, 19:11 | Updated: 23 March 2024, 19:19

Only two more letters of no confidence needed to oust Rishi Sunak as prime minister, claims former cabinet minister Simon Clarke
Only two more letters of no confidence needed to oust Rishi Sunak as prime minister, claims former cabinet minister Simon Clarke. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Only two more letters of no confidence need to be submitted by Tory MPs for Rishi Sunak to be ousted as prime minister, a former cabinet minister has claimed.

"We only need a couple more letters and the PM will be gone," Sir Simon Clarke, former Chief Secretary to the Treasury, told The Mail on Sunday.

Clarke has led the charge against his former boss in the Treasury, encouraging his fellow Conservative MPs to submit letters to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee - the parliamentary group for Tory MPs.

The aim of submitting the letters is to trigger a leadership contest and remove Sunak ahead of a scheduled general election later this year - a vote which the Conservatives are currently expected to lose heavily.

A total of 53 letters are required from MPs to trigger a contest. The current number of letters is only known by Brady.

Rishi Sunak speaks to employees of a bus depot during the launch of the local elections campaign in Heanor, March 22
Rishi Sunak speaks to employees of a bus depot during the launch of the local elections campaign in Heanor, March 22. Picture: Alamy
Sir Simon Clarke, February 8, 2023
Sir Simon Clarke, February 8, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Amid the chaos and turmoil within the party, a number of MPs are said to be making manoeuvres to position themselves for the leadership.

House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was last week claimed to be tipped by MPs as a unity candidate to bring together MPs on the left, centre, and right of the party. Others tipped as possible leaders are Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Security Minister Tom Tugendhat.

Despite the tip Mordaunt has claimed that any talk of her challenging Sunak's leadership is "nonsense".

The Commons Leader insisted she was "focused on doing her current job" and branded the rumours "bollocks".

It comes after the prime minister earlier this week battled to assert his authority in an address to the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee following ongoing disquiet over his position.

Tory rebels are said to have talked up the prospect of Mordaunt as a "unity" leadership candidate who could bridge divides between the Tory right and moderates.

But speaking to BBC Politics South, the Commons Leader said: "This is nonsense, although that's not the adjective I used in the green room, and I think the public are fed up of this story."

Asked if she had now missed her chance to be prime minister, the MP for Portsmouth North replied: "I have put my hat in the ring, and I'm not prime minister.

"I'm leader of the House of Commons. I'm doing my job and encouraging others to get on with theirs." Ms Mordaunt, who came third behind Mr Sunak in the leadership contest won by Liz Truss in 2022, added that he was now in "full campaign mode" and "does pass the battle bus test".

The Cross Question panel debate whether the PM is more of an 'administrator than a politician'

Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Commons, departs a cabinet meeting in Downing Street, March 19
Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Commons, departs a cabinet meeting in Downing Street, March 19. Picture: Alamy

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister issued a call to arms to Tory MPs at a closed-doors meeting in Parliament following speculation of a backbench plot to oust him.

Conservative backbenchers filing out of the session after his rallying speech sought to stress broad support for the leader and dismiss reports of dissent amid dire poll ratings.

However, it is understood Sunak was challenged by former party chairman Sir Jake Berry at the meeting over media briefings against him which he alleged had originated from No 10.

Berry stressed he had not submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister but said he had raised the issue with the whips and received no reply.

Government figures have denied the Conservatives are deeply divided but suggested there are "one or two" plotters seeking to split the party.

