Rishi Sunak vows to scrap Ulez expansion as he says Conservatives are 'the party on the side of drivers'

7 June 2024, 22:57

The Conservatives have pledged to be the 'party on the side of drivers'
The Conservatives have pledged to be the 'party on the side of drivers'. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Conservatives have pledged to reverse the Ulez expansion if they get re-elected, among other measures that they say make them "the party on the side of drivers".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They said they would also end pay-per-mile road taxes and rule out blanket Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and 20mph zones.

Money saved from cancelling HS2 will also be used to repair roads and fix potholes, they added.

Susan Hall, the Conservatives' unsuccessful candidate for London mayor, also planned to end the Ulez expansion to the outer boroughs, which was brought in at the end of August last year.

The £12.50 Ulez charge was originally introduced by Labour mayor Sadiq Khan in 2019 to improve air quality in London by disincentivising people with older, more polluting cars from driving in the capital.

It has caused controversy, with some saying that they need their car to get around and cannot afford the charge. Others have backed the move for health and environmental reasons.

The Conservatives say the ULEZ tax rise only has a "moderate" or "minor" effect on pollution
The Conservatives say the ULEZ expansion is "unpopular". Picture: Alamy

The Ulez charge applies to all vehicles that have emissions standards older than Euro 4 for petrol engines, or Euro 6 for diesel engines.

That means that petrol vehicles registered before 2005 and diesel vehicles registered before 2015 are likely to have pay the charge.

Drivers of cars, smaller vans and motorbikes that don't meet Ulez standards have to pay £12.50 a day to drive within the zone.

Sadiq Khan introduced Ulez
Sadiq Khan introduced Ulez. Picture: Alamy

The Conservatives said in a statement that the ULEZ expansion had led to thousands of people living around London being charged to get to hospital appointments or where they work or study.

"Pay-per-mile road taxes are one of the most worrying proposals currently being explored by local Labour politicians.

"They could see drivers charged depending on how far they drive, what time of day and what car they drive it in. Labour looked at a national scheme last time they were in Government. This Bill will make sure they can never be introduced.

"While 20mph zones can help improve road safety in residential areas or outside schools, misuse undermines public trust and risks congestion and pollution, so we are clear they must only be considered on a road-by-road basis, and with the support of people who live there.

"So the Conservatives will rule out blanket Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and 20mph zones which have been so damaging to businesses.

"Under these plans, local people will be newly empowered with any new schemes subject to a local referendum and a right to challenge existing schemes.

"These measures will also apply in Wales where the Welsh Labour Government has ignored the views of the public and imposed blanket 20mph speed limits. 

"This builds on the Conservatives’ strong track record of backing drivers. Measures like freezing fuel duty for 14 years in a row, saving the average household £1,000, publishing the milestone Plan for Drivers and putting hundreds of millions into the Safer Roads Fund."

They added they are building over 1,100 of new and upgraded major roads.

They also said they will invest £8.3billion saved from cancelling HS2 to repair roads and fix potholes.

Read more: Majority of Brits say Rishi Sunak skipping D-Day event is 'unacceptable', as minister calls criticism 'unfair'

Rishi Sunak announced his cancellation of HS2 at last year's Conservative Party Conference
Rishi Sunak announced his cancellation of HS2 at last year's Conservative Party Conference. Picture: Getty

Rishi Sunak said: “We are the party on the side of drivers. That’s why we have a clear plan to keep motoring costs under control and ensure people have the freedom to drive as they need to lead their daily lives.

“We will empower drivers and local residents to challenge aggressive and punitive traffic-inducing measures, like low traffic neighbourhoods that were imposed without local consent."

Transport for London declined to comment, citing election rules.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cop26 – Glasgow

Danish prime minister assaulted in Copenhagen, media reports say

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been attacked

Danish Prime Minister assaulted by man on the street in Copenhagen

x

Mystery deepens as fresh CCTV shows last sighting of missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

Nigel Farage and Penny Mordaunt criticised Rishi Sunak

Farage and Mordaunt criticise Sunak's 'completely wrong' decision to leave D-Day early, in heated election debate

United Nations Climate Warning

UN will describe Israel and Hamas as violating children’s rights in conflict

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi testifies about her father in federal gun trial

Jane Lees-Millais heckled Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak heckled by furious GP who tells him thousands of her colleagues will not vote Conservative

Rishi Sunak has come in for fierce criticism

Majority of Brits say Rishi Sunak skipping D-Day event is 'unacceptable', as minister calls criticism 'unfair'

Home Alone House

Home Alone house being sold – swinging paint tins not included

APTOPIX Russia Putin

Putin repeats that Russia will consider sending weapons to adversaries of West

Baby Harlowe Collinge was killed as a result of 'forceful shaking'

Childminder Karen Foster admits killing baby boy by 'forceful shaking' him to death in 'frustration'

Hunter Biden

Prosecution rests in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial

D-Day 80th Anniversary

Biden looks to D-Day to inspire push for democracy at home and abroad

Michael Mosley went missing on Wednesday on the Greek island of Simi

Michael Mosley's children fly out to Greece to join desperate search for missing TV doctor

Israeli armoured vehicles move towards a plume of black smoke

Deadly Israeli air strike hits central Gaza after attack on UN-run school

A gaunt-looking Tyler Thompson in court in Kinshasa

Three Americans appear in Congo military court over alleged coup attempt

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Every minute is a gift': Throat cancer survivor scoops £1million lottery jackpot

'Every minute is a gift': Throat cancer survivor scoops £1million lottery jackpot

Protesters set off a fire extinguisher at the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson

Just Stop Oil try to interrupt society wedding of the year attended by royals Prince William and Princess Eugenie
Rishi Sunak left D-Day anniversary activities early.

Rivals take advantage of PM's Disaster Day

Two luxury multi-million pound Victorian forts go up for sale, featuring a pub, cabaret nightclub and artesian well

Two luxury multi-million pound Victorian forts up for sale featuring spas, a pub and laser battle arena
Former Royal Marine Reserve Matthew Croucher has been held in a Dubai prison for seven months

Former Royal Marine, who won George Cross, held in Dubai on spying charges cleared after 7 months
Bride Olivia Henson wears a custom wedding dress and veil designed by Emma Victoria Payne

Sealed with a kiss: UK's 'most eligible bachelor' marries in front of Prince William at society wedding of the year
Diana Ross, arms outstretched to acclaim the crowd

Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White perform at revamped Detroit landmark

Zelensky and Biden shake hands

Biden apologises to Zelensky for military aid delay in US congress

Sniffer dogs have joined the hunt for health guru Dr Michael Mosley after he went missing during hike on a Greek island

Divers and specialist sniffer dog drafted in desperate search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley
Rishi Sunak has warned Labour not to politicise his decision to leave D-Day commemorations in France early, after admitting the decision was a "mistake".

'Don't politicise this': Rishi Sunak apologises for making a 'mistake' following D-Day veteran snub

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William arriving for the wedding

Prince William arrives to be usher at Duke of Westminster's society wedding of the year

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry gets green light to appeal High Court ruling over police protection in UK

King Charles III speaks with D-Day veterans

King Charles says he is ‘doing well’ with cancer treatment as he speaks to D-Day heroes at memorial service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit