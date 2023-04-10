Rishi Sunak calls for Northern Irish politicians to 'get on with governing' on 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

10 April 2023, 15:12 | Updated: 10 April 2023, 15:15

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak has called for Northern Irish politicians to end the deadlock and get back to Stormont, as he praised the Good Friday Agreement on the 25th anniversary of the peace deal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on Monday, the Prime Minister celebrated the "difficult decisions" taken and "political imagination" displayed to end the Troubles.

"So we must get on with the business of governance," he said in a statement on Monday, ahead of talks to get Stormont running again intensifying.

He will host US President Joe Biden in Northern Ireland to commemorate the event, which takes place despite the assembly key to the deal still not sitting.

The peace brought by the treaty also remains fragile, with the terror threat having been raised amid warnings of possible attacks on police.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sunak said there is a need to "recommit to redoubling our efforts" to deliver on the promise made when the deal was signed on April 10, 1998.

Reflecting on the "beginning of a new chapter", the Prime Minister said the agreement "continues to enjoy huge international support", as demonstrated by Mr Biden's visit.

"As we look forward, we will celebrate those who took difficult decisions, accepted compromise, and showed leadership - showing bravery, perseverance, and political imagination," he said.

"We commemorate those who are no longer with us and the many who lost their lives by trying to prevent violence and protect the innocent.

"And we give thanks to them as we reflect on the new generations that have grown up and continue to grow in a world in which peace and prosperity has prevailed.

"While it is time to reflect on the solid progress we have made together, we must also recommit to redoubling our efforts on the promise made in 1998 and the agreements that followed."

That vision, he said, is of "economic opportunity, prosperity, and stability".

"So we must get on with the business of governance," Mr Sunak continued.

Writing in The Telegraph, he added: "Across a range of measures, the people of Northern Ireland are being directly impacted because of an ongoing lack of locally accountable devolved government.

"The UK Government wants to see the Northern Ireland institutions delivering better public services, more investment and a stronger Union based on prosperity... there is no surer way to achieve that than for political parties to come together to get on with the job of delivering on the people's priorities and to make Northern Ireland work."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Northern Ireland is standing at "another crossroads" 25 years after the agreement that he said represents the "very best of what our politics can achieve, the triumph of hope over division, of peace over strife and of prosperity over conflict".

"With political stalemate at Stormont and a period of difficult Anglo-Irish relations, we must use the spirit and the trust built by the architects of the Good Friday Agreement to push us forward to another 25 years of peace and prosperity," he said.

Dissident Republican Parades Held In Derry On Easter Monday
Dissident Republican Parades Held In Derry On Easter Monday. Picture: Getty

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has warned of the potential of dissident republicans launching attacks on police officers on Easter Monday.

MI5 recently raised the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), has insisted the political vacuum in the nation caused by his party's refusal to re-enter Stormont is not to blame.

In February last year the DUP withdrew its support for the powersharing institutions formed by the Good Friday Agreement as it protests against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joe and Jill Biden during the White House Easter egg roll

Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of re-election bid

A PSNI Land Rover was damaged by petrol bombs

Masked protestors petrol-bomb police car in Londonderry on 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

Police at the scene in Louisville

Four killed in shooting at bank in Kentucky

China has conducted three days of military drills in Taiwan, which considers itself a sovereign state

China warns against Taiwan independence as it ends three days of military drills

The activists getting tackled by security

Oil just stopped: Activists wrestled to the ground as they tried to spray-paint dinosaurs at exhibition

Police authorities at the scene of the shooting in Louisville, Kentucky

Five people killed and six injured in mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky

Biden arriving on Marine One at the White House Egg Roll

Joe Biden confirms he plans to run for re-election in 2024 but will not formally announce yet

France Marseille Building Collapse

Death toll rises to four after building collapses in Marseille

Chinese navy ships take part in a military drill in the Taiwan Strait in April

China’s military ‘ready to fight’ after drills near Taiwan

George Lund, 14, died after getting into difficulties after jumping into Leeds canal over the Easter weekend

Tributes paid to boy, 14, who drowned after jumping into Leeds canal over Easter weekend

Prince Harry allegedly swore at Charles on the phone in a row over money

Prince Harry 'swore at Charles' on the phone in a row over money, with the King then 'refusing to take his son's calls'

People march to the outpost of Eviatar in the West Bank

Defiant Jewish settlers march to evacuated West Bank outpost

Police have released this e-fit as they track a flasher in Haringey

Haringey flasher wanted by police after exposing himself to two women in March

Dele Alli pictured appearing to inhale nitrous oxide

Dele Alli seen surrounded by gas canisters with balloon in mouth, after ministers announced plans to ban nitrous oxide

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home

An avalanche rolling down a glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, France

Death toll rises from avalanche in French Alps

Latest News

See more Latest News

Swedish supergroup ABBA paid tribute to their long-time guitarist Lasse Wellander who sadly died of cancer on Good Friday

ABBA pay tribute to long-term guitarist Lasse Wellander after his death aged 70

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama apologises after video shows him kissing boy

Benice and Chris Ryley

Pub landlords refuse to back down after 'racist' golliwog dolls seized by police, as Suella Braverman also wades in
Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry defended her leader's attacks on Rishi Sunak

Emily Thornberry back Starmer's attack ads on PM's record on child sex abuse

Andrew Tate

Romanian prosecutors search electronic devices in Andrew Tate case

A Russian jet almost shot down a British surveillance plane

Russian jet agonisingly close to shooting down unarmed British plane, which could have brought UK and US into the war
BRITAIN-WEATHER-TOURISM

Easter Monday washed out with wind and rain as warm weekend comes to abrupt end in Britain

The Dalai Lama kissing the boy

Dalai Lama apologises after video shows him asking boy to 'suck my tongue', insisting it was 'innocent and playful'
WizzAir was named as the UK's worst airline for delays for the second year in a row by the Civil Aviation Authority

The UK's worst airlines for delays have been named - with one carrier top for the second year running
Police broke up the illegal rave

Four rushed to hospital after huge illegal rave where 'semi-conscious bodies' were seen lying on the road

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Unlike the late Queen Elizabeth, King Charles will go to and from Westminster Abbey via the same route.

King Charles' coronation procession only a quarter as long as the Queen's, with fears some royal fans could miss out
The royal family arriving at their Easter church service

King Charles leads royals to traditional church service in first Easter since death of the Queen
Royals discussed stripping Harry of his duke title at the very highest levels

Prince Harry losing Duke of Sussex title 'discussed at highest level' as aides joked Meghan 'took him hostage'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Keir Starmer

'I still believe in Brexit and don't trust Keir Starmer,' says unapologetic 'left-wing Brexiteer'
Mark Rowley is not the person to fix the Met's "toxic, racist culture"

Mark Rowley is 'not the person' to deal with the Met's 'toxic, racist culture', says former Superintendent
It's too soon to write of Sturgeon, says LBC's Scotland political editor

Seeing Sturgeon's home filled with cops felt like a work of fiction - but it's too soon to write her off
What is the meaning of Easter?

What is the true meaning of Easter? Whether you know the theology, it's no longer just a Christian holiday
Political journalist Micheal Crick brands Labour poster as 'hypocrisy in the extreme.'

'Hypocrisy in the extreme': Political journalist brands Labour's twitter graphic 'absolutely disgraceful'
Andrew Castle

Trans woman can't understand why women are 'offended' by Nike's new advert

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.
Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit