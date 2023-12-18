Rishi Sunak steps up call for a 'sustainable ceasefire' in Middle East and 'too many civilian lives have been lost'

18 December 2023, 14:23

Rishi Sunak has called for a ‘sustainable ceasefire’. (Right) Palestinians salvage belongings after an Israeli strike
Rishi Sunak has called for a ‘sustainable ceasefire’. (Right) Palestinians salvage belongings after an Israeli strike. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Rishi Sunak said too many innocent lives had been lost in the Israel-Hamas war as he called for a "sustainable ceasefire."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister stepped up the UK Government's call for a "sustainable ceasefire", with increased access for much-needed humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip.

"Israel obviously has a right to defend itself against what was an appalling terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas, but it must do that in accordance with humanitarian law," the Prime Minister said.

"It's clear that too many civilian lives have been lost and nobody wants to see this conflict go on a day longer than it has to.

"It's clear that too many civilian lives have been lost and nobody wants to see this conflict go on a day longer than it has to," said Mr Sunak
"It's clear that too many civilian lives have been lost and nobody wants to see this conflict go on a day longer than it has to," said Mr Sunak. Picture: Alamy

Read more: BP halts oil shipments through Red Sea amid growing concerns over rebel attacks

Read more: Under-fire Michelle Mone should 'consider position' in Lords after lying about PPE deal, says Claire Coutinho

"And that's why we've been consistent - and I made this point in Parliament last week - in calling for a sustainable ceasefire, whereby hostages are released, rockets stopped being fired into Israel by Hamas and we continue to get more aid in."

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace warned that the conflict risked radicalising young Muslims.

He was responding to comments from Mr Wallace, who warned against a "killing rage" and said Israel's "original legal authority of self-defence is being undermined by its own actions".

Downing Street said a "sustainable ceasefire" is one "that can last, that means that Hamas no longer has a place in Israel, that rockets have stopped firing, that the hostages are returned".

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) should do more to ensure its campaign is targeted on Hamas leaders and operatives.

"But of course, it's important not to lose sight of the fact that Hamas deliberately puts Palestinian civilians at risk by embedding themselves in the civilian population and, of course, seizing dozens of hostages which they could release at any point."

Benjamin Netanyahu's administration is facing mounting international concern over the scale of civilian casualties.

The US, Israel's main ally, has also expressed growing unease about the conduct of the war.

On Sunday, French foreign minister Catherine Colonna called for an "immediate truce" aimed at releasing more hostages, getting larger amounts of aid into Gaza and moving towards "the beginning of a political solution".

Writing in the Telegraph, Mr Wallace warned: "Netanyahu's mistake was to miss the (Hamas) attack in the first place.

"But if he thinks a killing rage will rectify matters, then he is very wrong. His methods will not solve this problem. In fact, I believe his tactics will fuel the conflict for another 50 years."

He said he was not "calling for a ceasefire with Hamas", but instead that Israel "needs to stop this crude and indiscriminate method of attack".

Alicia Kearns, Tory chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said she believed Israel had broken international humanitarian law and lost its moral authority.

She said a truce that could be turned into a lasting ceasefire should be pursued, rather than a focus on the eradication of Hamas.

She told BBC Radio 4's World at One: "Hamas is an ideology which recruits into its membership. Bombs don't obliterate an ideology and neither can a stable state be constructed from oblivion."

The Israeli offensive, triggered by the unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, has flattened much of northern Gaza and driven 85% of the territory's population of 2.3 million from their homes.

Aid groups have warned of a spiralling humanitarian crisis as the bombardment continues.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has spoken about her growing fears for her relatives, who are among a group of Christians who have sought shelter in a church compound in Gaza City.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem over the weekend said two Christian women in the Holy Family Church had been killed by Israeli sniper fire "in cold blood" and seven others were wounded, in an incident condemned by church leaders.

The Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, said it was a "seemingly deliberate and callous killing by IDF soldiers of innocent civilians".

Ms Moran has warned that her family in Gaza have no electricity, no water or food and described them as "basically besieged".

"I just don't want them to die. Honestly, that's where I'm at. We are a week before Christmas. This is a church," she told BBC Radio 4's Westminster Hour.

"I want to see them survive to Christmas. And I'm, at this moment in time, not at all sure that's going to happen."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France Depardieu

Actor Gerard Depardieu’s figure removed from Paris wax museum after allegations

Alex went missing aged 11 when his mother took him on a pre-arranged trip to Spain with his grandfather

‘I’m glad to be home for Christmas’: Alex Batty breaks silence after escape from French commune

Adobe-Figma

Adobe calls off £15.8 billion deal for Figma after antitrust concerns

Residents watch a plume of smoke from a burning oil depot in Conakry, Guinea

At least 11 dead and 88 badly hurt after fuel depot blast rocks Guinea’s capital

Since 2019, the retail giant has closed over 200 stores, which is around eight per cent of its high street locations.

Boots to close more stores in 2024 before 300 locations close for good - is your local pharmacy on the list?

The body of a woman found in the River Wensum on Friday has been formally identified as Gaynor Lord

Gaynor Lord’s cause of death ‘consistent with drowning’ as police say ‘no indications of third-party involvement'

Michelle Mone (l) has hit back at Rishi Sunak after the PM spoke about the PPE scandal ion a visit to RAF Losiemouth (r)

'They all knew': Michelle Mone hits back after Rishi Sunak says he is taking the PPE scandal 'extremely seriously'

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on Saturday

US defence secretary in Israel ‘to press for a more targeted approach in Gaza’

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin officially registers as candidate for Russian presidential election

Pope Francis

Pope formally approves allowing priests to bless same-sex couples

Spiking is when someone puts drugs into another person’s drinks, or directly into their body, without their consent or knowledge.

New measures to tackle spiking announced by government - but stop short of making it specific offence

Israeli soldiers stand outside Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on November 22

Israeli airstrike hits Gaza’s largest hospital – witnesses

Exclusive
Brits are being encouraged to swap out their boilers for greener heat pumps in future

Greedy boiler firms hiking costs are 'price gouging' blasts Energy Secretary & vows to investigate

BP has paused its shipments through the Red Sea (stock images)

BP halts oil shipments through Red Sea amid growing concerns over rebel attacks

Exclusive
Michelle Mone should be kept out of the Lords, a fellow peer has said

Under-fire Michelle Mone should 'consider position' in Lords after lying about PPE deal, says Claire Coutinho

Tracey Emin is known for her confessional artwork that draws from her own life experiences.

Artist Tracey Emin recovering after her intestine 'nearly exploded'

Latest News

See more Latest News

US President Joe Biden reacts after hearing the loud bang

Car ploughs into parked vehicle in Biden’s motorcade

Valeriy Zaluzhny

Ukraine’s military chief says office was bugged and other devices detected

New travel rules for Brits are expected to be introduced by October 2024

Brits face new travel rules from 'October 2024' - how will you be affected?

Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page

European Union investigating Musk’s X over possible breaches of social media law

Greater Manchester Police (Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle pictured bottom right) is considering whether to open a criminal investigation into Alex Batty's disappearance

Alex Batty's mother 'thought Covid-19 was created by the state,' friend says as Interpol joins search
The US Steel building in Pittsburgh

US Steel to be acquired for more than £11 billion by Nippon Steel

Kevin De Bruyne (l) and with wife Michelle Lacroix (r)

Kevin De Bruyne's 70-acre home 'ransacked by burglars' as Manchester City star travels to Saudi Arabia
Greater Manchester Police (Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle pictured bottom right) is considering whether to open a criminal investigation into Alex Batty's disappearance

Interpol joins hunt for Alex Batty's mother as teenager believes she went to Finland for Northern Lights
Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tests positive for Covid

The M25 is predicted to face delays of up to an hour over the Christmas weekend.

Driving home for Christmas? When and where the festive getaway delay hotspots are

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate are reportedly considering not sending future king Prince George to Eton College and instead educating their first-born at his mother's alma mater Marlborough College.

William and Kate to buck tradition by 'not sending Prince George to Eton College'

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'
There had been previous hopes of rekindling the relationship between Harry and the Royal Family.

Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit