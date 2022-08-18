Rishi Sunak’s 'go-to' McDonald’s order with his family taken off menu over two years ago

18 August 2022, 13:51

Rishi said his go-to item with his daughters would be a breakfast wrap, which has been discontinued
Rishi said his go-to item with his daughters would be a breakfast wrap, which has been discontinued. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Rishi Sunak has revealed his go-to McDonald’s order for him and his family, but was left red-faced after it emerged the item was discontinued over two years ago.

The former Chancellor and Tory leadership contender was interviewed earlier on This Morning. He said “When I'm with my daughters we will get the wrap.

“The wrap with the hash brown and everything in it is what we do.”

But the item was taken off menus in Britain in March 2020 because of Covid-19 and formally discontinued in January this year.

Read more: Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Read more: Rail misery as thousands of workers strike again in row over pay, jobs and conditions

Rishi posted a tongue-in-cheek Instagram showing he does know how to use a contactless card
Rishi posted a tongue-in-cheek Instagram showing he does know how to use a contactless card. Picture: Instagram

The interview came after he posted a tongue-in-cheek picture on instagram showing him using a tap and go card machine at McDonald’s.

Eagle-eyed social media users suggested even that photo may have been staged as they spotted a receipt already hanging out of the machine, indicating the meal had already been paid for and he’d returned with his card.

Asked on ITV’s This Morning today what his favourite order at McDonald’s was, he said:  “I was there at about I think, gosh, 7.45am in the morning, or 7.30am, so it was not a burger and nuggets. So I get a bacon roll with ketchup and the pancakes.”

He added: “If I’m with my daughters then we get the wrap” with “the hash brown and everything it in.”

In response to him being spotted wearing £450 Prada shoes to a building site, Mr Sunak said: “ “I think in our country, we judge people by their character and by their actions, not by what's in their bank account.

“People can judge me by my record and my values.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Salman Rushdie suspect had ‘read two pages’ of the Satanic verses, after mother says ‘I’m done with him’.

Salman Rushdie attack suspect reveals he 'only read two pages' of Satanic Verses

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan said the heatwave was partly to blame for the recent rise in violent crime

Sadiq Khan blames London's rise in violent crime on longer days, school holidays and the heatwave

MP Margaret Ferrier has pleaded guilty to breaching Covid rules

MP Margaret Ferrier pleads guilty to Covid rule breach

The body of Aran Chada, 51, was found hundreds of metres below the surface of Lake Garda

Body of ‘Hero’ British father found at bottom of Italian Lake after he jumped from boat to save his son

Jeremy Corbyn joined striking rail workers on a picket line at Euston this morning

Labour MPs defy Starmer again by joining striking rail workers as Corbyn shows up sporting black eye

Forensic investigators at the scene in Auckland where the children's bodies were found

Horrified family finds bodies of two children in suitcases bought at abandoned storage unit sale in New Zealand

Footage has emerged of sewage being discharged with alerts issued for UK beaches

Water firms slammed for ‘only being able to cope with 16C drizzly days’ as sewage alerts issued for beaches

Young people in Japan are being urged to drink more

Japan urges young people to drink more alcohol

Strikes are being staged across the UK on Thursday

Rail misery as thousands of workers strike again in row over pay, jobs and conditions

Diana wouldn't have died if she'd had police protection, says former top cop

Diana wouldn't have died if she'd had police protection, says former top cop

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran

Man, 44, arrested after 87-year-old grandfather Thomas O'Halloran stabbed to death in Greenford

Young people have been receiving results up and down the country

Biggest ever drop in top A-level grades as Covid generation battles for university places

Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to.

Man arrested after girl, 7, 'abducted and taken into woods' - but police hunt second suspect

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to be 'trying to create an alternative woke royal family'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'trying to create an alternative woke royal family', royal biographer claims

Train and Tube stations were hit with flash flooding on Wednesday while Gatwick was also forced to cancel flights (top right stock photo)

Gatwick cancels dozens of flights as storms batter Britain and train stations forced to close over flash flooding

Exclusive
Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, left, at a news conference with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin

German chancellor condemns Holocaust denial in call with Israeli PM

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Ethiopia brands WHO chief’s Tigray comments ‘unethical’

A sign reading 'swimming prohibited' on a beach in Marseille in southern France

Three killed and 12 injured in storm on French island of Corsica

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong

Hong Kong political activists plead guilty amid crackdown

Flames burn beyond Giorgio Armani’s villa on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani flees wildfire on Sicilian island retreat

Taliban fighters and local residents gather around a mosque that has been bombed in Kabul, Afghanistan

Prominent cleric among 21 killed in Kabul mosque bombing

New Zealand police investigators work at a scene in Auckland after bodies were discovered in suitcases

New Zealand family find children’s bodies in abandoned suitcases

Men walk in the rain with umbrellas

Rain continues in New Zealand after storm forces hundreds to evacuate

R Kelly

Opening arguments made as R Kelly faces trial on sex charges

A prison window (Ben Birchall/PA)

Payout for victims of judges who took kickbacks to send children to US prisons

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

James O’Brien astonished with ‘ice queen of Brexit’ Liz Truss over her leaked comments

James O’Brien astonished with ‘ice queen of Brexit’ Liz Truss over her leaked comments

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer
Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch again

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London