Rishi Sunak’s 'go-to' McDonald’s order with his family taken off menu over two years ago

Rishi said his go-to item with his daughters would be a breakfast wrap, which has been discontinued. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Rishi Sunak has revealed his go-to McDonald’s order for him and his family, but was left red-faced after it emerged the item was discontinued over two years ago.

The former Chancellor and Tory leadership contender was interviewed earlier on This Morning. He said “When I'm with my daughters we will get the wrap.

“The wrap with the hash brown and everything in it is what we do.”

But the item was taken off menus in Britain in March 2020 because of Covid-19 and formally discontinued in January this year.

Rishi posted a tongue-in-cheek Instagram showing he does know how to use a contactless card. Picture: Instagram

The interview came after he posted a tongue-in-cheek picture on instagram showing him using a tap and go card machine at McDonald’s.

Eagle-eyed social media users suggested even that photo may have been staged as they spotted a receipt already hanging out of the machine, indicating the meal had already been paid for and he’d returned with his card.

Asked on ITV’s This Morning today what his favourite order at McDonald’s was, he said: “I was there at about I think, gosh, 7.45am in the morning, or 7.30am, so it was not a burger and nuggets. So I get a bacon roll with ketchup and the pancakes.”

He added: “If I’m with my daughters then we get the wrap” with “the hash brown and everything it in.”

In response to him being spotted wearing £450 Prada shoes to a building site, Mr Sunak said: “ “I think in our country, we judge people by their character and by their actions, not by what's in their bank account.

“People can judge me by my record and my values.”