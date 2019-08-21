Road Rage Thug Sentenced After Violent Attack In Another Driver's Car

This road rage driver leapt out of his car and opened another driver's door before punching him in the face in a sickening attack.

William Deadman was furious when he felt that the victim had cut in front of him on the A15 at Girton, near Cambridge.

He opened the victim’s car door and punched him to the face, grabbed his car keys and jabbed him in the leg with them.

The 41-year-old then pulled the victim out of his vehicle and into the carriageway before a female motorist intervened and he drove off.

He has been banned from driving for nine months, as well as being sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

William Deadman received a suspended sentence for this attack. Picture: Cambs Police

PC Katie Housham said: "Deadman put not only himself and the victim in danger, but many other road users on the busy A14. The victim was a young driver who was very scared by Deadman’s behaviour.

"The dash cam footage in this case was key to the prosecution. If you believe you have seen dangerous or careless driving, you should always report it to us rather than taking matters into your own hands."