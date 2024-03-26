Tory exodus continues: Robert Halfon becomes latest to stand down as James Heappey formally resigns

Robert Halfon (l) and James Heappey (r). Picture: alamy

By Asher McShane

Robert Halfon has unexpectedly resigned as skills, apprenticeships and higher education minister.

He said in a letter to the Prime Minister: "I feel that it is time for me to step down at the forthcoming General Election, and in doing so, to resign as a Minister in your Government".

Mr Halfon posted online: “After well over two decades as the Harlow Parliamentary Candidate and as MP, I feel that it is time for me to step down at the forthcoming General Election, and in doing so, to resign as a Minister in your Government.

“I would like to thank the Secretary of State for Education, Rt Hon Gillian Keegan MP, who is a true believer and trailblazer in apprenticeships and boosting skills education, and especially to my private office team and the outstanding officials in the skills, apprenticeships and higher education teams at the DfE, for their tireless work to deliver a skills and apprenticeships nation”.

Robert Halfon in Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

Earlier today armed forces minister James Heappey resigned, according to sources, paving the way for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to carry out a mini-reshuffle of his team.

Mr Heappey, the Conservative MP for Wells, Somerset, earlier this month announced his intention to quit as an MP and to stand down as a minister before then.

Mr Heappey wrote on Twitter: "Thanks also to the fantastic civil servants who work so hard across the Defence enterprise from our world beating scientists to those who do the hard yards procuring the stuff our armed forces need to those who work on policy in the MOD itself.

"And finally thanks to the three PMs who've asked me to serve in this amazing role and to Ben Wallace, Grant Shapps, Nick Carter, Tony Radakin, Stephen Lovegrove, David Williams and my awesome Private Office team for putting up with me!"

Heappey and Halfon are the 62nd and 63rd Conservative MPs respectively to have announced they are resigning at the election.