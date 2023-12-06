Breaking News
Exclusive

Robert Jenrick quits as immigration minister after new Rwanda bill announced, Home Office minister tells LBC

6 December 2023, 18:49 | Updated: 6 December 2023, 19:20

Laura Farris confirms Robert Jenrick has resigned

By Jenny Medlicott

Robert Jenrick has quit as immigration minister after Rishi Sunak announced new emergency Rwanda legislation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr, Laura Farris confirmed Mr Jenrick has stepped down from his role following the legislation announcement.

Asked on Tonight with Andrew Marr if he had stepped down, Ms Farris said: "I understand that he has".

Quizzed on if she knew why the minister has gone, Ms Farris said she did not know.

Home Secretary James Cleverly later confirmed to MPs Mr Jenrick has quit but revealed no further details about the resignation.

It is thought his resignation is in relation to the Prime Minister’s decision not to opt out of the European Convention on Human Rights in order to push the Rwanda policy through.

The bill will instead allow ministers to “disapply” parts of UK human rights law.

It comes after new emergency legislation on the Rwanda bill was announced on Wednesday evening.

Mr Jenrick has been open in the past about his preference for a hardline approach to the Rwanda policy after the Supreme Court ruled it unlawful last month.

Read more: James Cleverly says new Rwanda bill 'not compatible' with ECHR - as Sunak's emergency legislation published

Read more: Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman claims Tories face 'electoral oblivion' unless Rwanda flights go ahead

The Home Secretary visited Rwanda on Tuesday as part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's mission to make the deal to send migrants to Rwanda legally watertight following the ruling.

Announcing the new legislation, Mr Cleverly said: “Given the Supreme Court’s judgement we cannot be confident that courts will respect the new treaty on its own.

“So today the government has published emergency legislation to make unambiguously clear that Rwanda is a safe country and to prevent the courts from second-guessing Parliament’s will.

“We will introduce legislation tomorrow... to give effect to the judgement of parliament that Rwanda is a safe country notwithstanding UK law or any interpretation of international law.”

Mr Jenrick has not yet spoken out about his resignation.

Royals

