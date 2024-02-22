Strictly star Robin Windsor opened up about his mental health in clip filmed before his death

Robin Windsor was an ambassador for SANE. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Strictly star Robin Windsor opened up about his mental health in a clip filmed before his death.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Windsor, who was best known for his time on Strictly Come Dancing between 2010 and2013, died aged 44, it was announced on Tuesday.

The professional dancer had been working on a luxury cruise ship at the start of the year and documented his travels on social media.

But just days after he arrived back in London, he was found dead in a hotel. It is not known how he died.

Windsor was an ambassador for SANE and had previously filmed a video speaking to volunteers and opening up about his personal experience.

The charity shared a clip from their time working with him in which he said: "Once I spoke to someone who completely listened, they didn't really have to give me advice, they just had to listen and I could see that they wanted me to be better.

"It's picking the right person to speak to."

We were very distressed to learn of the death of Robin Windsor, one of SANE’s most vigorous and loyal ambassadors. He brought the elegance, energy and sheer joy of his dancing into mental health and gave hope to those, like him, who have struggled with dark times. pic.twitter.com/Jt3RkAWIlv — SANE | Changing mental health for good (@CharitySANE) February 21, 2024

Paying tribute to the dancer, SANE said: "We were very distressed to learn of the death of Robin Windsor, one of SANE’s most vigorous and loyal ambassadors.

"He brought the elegance, energy and sheer joy of his dancing into mental health and gave hope to those, like him, who have struggled with dark times."

It comes after one of Windsor's fellow Strictly stars, Vincent Simone, said that he would often disappear for days at a time and that it was an "ongoing" problem.

The two had known each other since they were 17.

"He would detach himself from people for two or three days," he told the Mirror.

"Then he would come back to the world, to reality.

"But this time, he didn’t come back. He was the best man I ever met."

Windsor was said to have experienced a "troubling" incident over the New Year.

"He sounded absolutely traumatised – whatever had happened must have been truly awful," a friend told the Mail.

Windsor's ballroom dance group Burn the Floor, which he co-founded, announced that he had died on Tuesday.

A statement read: "A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years - including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.

"His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.

"His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation.

"He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever."

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK