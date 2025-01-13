Rotherham MP backs calls for national grooming gang inquiry into 'failings of those in authority'

13 January 2025, 17:58

Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham, has backed calls for a national inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal.
Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham, has backed calls for a national inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Two Labour MPs from towns at the centre of the grooming gang scandal have backed calls for a national inquiry into the child exploitation rings to hold authorities accountable for their "failings".

Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham, announced that “nothing less than a national inquiry into the failings of those in authority to prevent and be accountable for their failings” would restore public trust in public bodies. 

It comes after the MP warned last week that another inquiry would mean “another 10 years of waiting”.

She added that it was also vital to implement the recommendations of the previous inquiry into the scandal, led by Prof Alexis Jay.

But Ms Champion stressed that the failures of those in authority at the time must also be investigated.

It came just hours after Paul Waugh, the Labour MP for Rochdale, also called for an inquiry.

Sir Keir Starmer has slammed Musk for spreading "lies and misinformation" about response to the grooming gangs scandal.
Sir Keir Starmer has slammed Musk for spreading "lies and misinformation" about response to the grooming gangs scandal. Picture: Getty

Rochdale was another hub of child exploitation gangs, although most of the crimes are thought to have occurred in Rotherham.

Some 1,400 girls in the town are believed to be victims of grooming which occurred between 1997 and 2013. 

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has come under intense pressure to launch another national inquiry following the intervention of US-based tech tycoon Elon Musk. 

Sir Keir has blasted the billionaire for spreading “lies and misinformation” about the scandal online. Dan Carden, representing Liverpool Walton, became the first Labour MP to call for the national inquiry earlier this week.

He told The Liverpool Echo: “The public compassion for the victims, thousands of young British working-class girls and children is real.

The public call for justice must be heeded.“It is shocking that people in positions of power could have covered up and refused to act to avoid confronting racial or cultural issues or because victims were poor and working class.”

Other Labour figures, including Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Labour peer Baroness Harriet Harman, have also backed calls for a new probe into grooming gangs.

Starmer has defended his record of prosecuting child grooming gangs and said those "spreading misinformation are not interested in the victims".

Speaking with LBC last week, Public Health minister Andrew Gwynne told Matthew Wright the government is taking new recommendations seriously after earlier inquiries into Telford and Rotherham.’

Also last week, grooming gang survivor Samantha Walker-Roberts, 31, told LBC  she believes she was raped by as many as nine men in Oldham, Greater Manchester, in 2006 aged 12. 

When the case went through the courts, four were prosecuted. Speaking on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, she said just one ended up in prison. Shakil Chowdhury, then aged 39 - was jailed in 2007, for six years after admitting six counts of rape. He served only three years in prison.

Another man fled because the judge gave him his passport back, Ms Walker-Roberts said.Police have never been able to track the other rapists down, Ms Walker-Roberts said.

Kiena Dawes, 23, took her own life on a railway line after prolonged abuse by her ex

Heartbreaking moment mum drops baby daughter at friend's house before killing herself after years of abuse
Birthday cakes, sweets and other goods high in sugar, will be banned in Scottish nurseries from this summer.

SNP slammed for making Scotland a ‘joyless place’ as birthday cakes and sweets to be banned in nurseries
Father, 77, jailed after forcing his three children to eat pet rabbit during 'sadistic' reign of abuse spanning 15 years

Father, 77, jailed after forcing his three children to eat pet rabbit during 'sadistic' reign of abuse spanning 15 years
The comet could be seen in parts of the UK tonight (FILE)

How to see the once-in-a-lifetime comet that could be visible for the first time in 160,000 years tonight
California Wildfires

Los Angeles wildfire deaths rise to 24 as more fierce winds are forecast

Abusive ex-boyfriend cleared of manslaughter after partner blamed him for her death in suicide note

Abusive ex-boyfriend cleared of manslaughter after partner blamed him for her death in suicide note
The pound has dropped to its lowest value against the dollar since November 2023

Britain faces fresh economy blow as pound plunges and Treasury calls for 'ruthless spending cuts'
Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces bypass key Ukraine stronghold in bid to cut off its supplies

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that she is ending her marriage to Peter Murrell

Nicola Sturgeon ends marriage to former SNP boss Peter Murrell

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appears to be close

'Progress' made in Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal after Trump warned 'all hell will break loose' if hostages were not freed

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

