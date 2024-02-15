Ex-England manager Roy Hodgson in hospital after falling ill as rumours of Crystal Palace sacking swirl

Roy Hodgson has being taken to hospital after falling ill. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ex-England boss Roy Hodgson has been taken to hospital after falling ill during Crystal Palace training.

The manager is stable and tests are being run after he felt unwell, with the South London side cancelling his Thursday press conference.

Rumours had swirled that he was on the cusp of being replaced as boss, with the club languishing in 15th in the Premier League.

It is unclear if his illness will force the Eagles to postpone any sacking.

The 76-year-old, who has managed Liverpool and Fulham as well as a raft of European sides, was reportedly facing being replaced by Oliver Glasner, an Austrian manager who last coached Eintracht Frankfurt.

Earlier on Thursday, Crystal Palace said: "Unfortunately, today's press conference will no longer take place as scheduled as Roy Hodgson was taken ill during this morning's training session."

He lost his 200th match as Palace boss this week, and his side have fallen to 10 defeats in their last 16 Premier League games.

This is his second stint at Selhurst Park, having rejoined in March 2023 to replace Patrick Vieira after leaving in 2021.

In his extensive managerial career, Hodgson has coached in Sweden, enjoying immense success at Malmo, and later guided Switzerland to the 1994 World Cup - their first since 1966.

He was hired at Italian giants Inter Milan and went on to coach Fulham, where he reached the Europa League final in 2010, and briefly took over as Liverpool boss and then moved to West Brom.

He was given the England job after Fabio Capello left.

After a decent showing in Euro 2012, the Three Lions were humiliated in the 2014 World Cup, falling at the group stage, then dumped out by Iceland in the Euro 2016 round of 16.

In between his time at Palace he took over Watford but failed to stop them being relegated in 2022.

However, he managed to take Palace to 11th last season, well away from the drop zone.