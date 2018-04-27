Meet Prince Louis: William And Kate Name Royal Baby

Kate with her third child. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Wales have named the Royal baby Prince Louis.

He was born on Monday at 11.01am at the Lindo Wing in Paddington, weighing 8lbs 7oz.

Royal experts have been waiting for the baby name all week, with Arthur, James and Philip among the bookies' favourites.

His full name is Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

There were 911 baby boys called Louis in 2016, compared with 1,100 in 1996.

The names of both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were announced two days after their birth.

When Prince Charles was born, the public was left waiting a month to find out the baby's name in 1948.