Are you eating your burger all wrong? Former Royal butler says yes – and reveals how kings and queens eat theirs

Grant Harrold was a member of the Royal household for Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles II, and Prince William for more than a decade. Picture: Green King

Brits might have been tucking into their burgers incorrectly for years, according to a former Royal butler who’s setting the record straight.

Grant Harrold, who served Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, and Prince William, believes it’s “proper etiquette” to use utensils for burgers — a habit he says was common among the Royals.

Harrold, an etiquette expert, argues that eating a burger with a knife and fork not only improves table manners but also enhances the overall dining experience.

“Most people grab a burger with their hands, but using a knife and fork brings a sense of refinement,” Harrold explains. “It’s not just about looking polite — it makes eating the burger less messy and allows you to enjoy the flavours more intentionally.”

His comments come as new research by pub chain Greene King reveals that most Brits aren’t following this advice. Their study found that 63% of people prefer to eat their burgers with their hands, while only 13% choose to use a knife and fork.

A quarter of those surveyed (24%) said they had no preference.

Harrold, who worked at Buckingham Palace and Highgrove House for over two decades, insists the Royals often use utensils for meals like burgers.

He says that using a knife and fork helps maintain cleanliness and presentation, making it especially useful in social settings or formal occasions.

A knife and fork are not traditionally associated with burgers. Picture: Alamy

Greene King’s survey, which was conducted to mark the launch of their new beer-and-burger deal, also found that burgers remain a popular pub favourite.

Over 40% of respondents said a burger and a pint make for the perfect meal combination. However, despite Harrold’s advice, the data shows that many Brits are still content with the hands-on approach.

While the majority favour using their hands, those who prefer utensils cite cleanliness (49%) and convenience (39%) as the main reasons. Interestingly, 50% of people believe it’s acceptable to use a knife and fork when dining at a fine restaurant, but 44% think burgers are meant to be eaten by hand, regardless of the setting.

Would you eat yours with a knife and fork? Picture: Alamy

Andrew Gallagher, Marketing Director at Greene King, said: “Mr Harrold’s views on burger etiquette are certainly interesting. But whether you use a knife and fork or prefer to get stuck in with your hands, we’re just happy people enjoy our food in the way that suits them.”

So, whether you prefer to dig in with your hands or take a more refined approach, Harrold's advice remains: if you want to eat like royalty, it might be time to reconsider your method.