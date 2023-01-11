Breaking News

Royal Mail hit by ‘severe disruption’ to international export services following ‘cyber incident’

11 January 2023, 15:38 | Updated: 11 January 2023, 15:47

Royal Mail told customers to stop submitting any export items into the network
Royal Mail told customers to stop submitting any export items into the network. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Royal Mail is experiencing "severe service disruption" to its international export services following a cyber incident, the company announced.

Royal Mail said: "We have asked customers temporarily to stop submitting any export items into the network while we work hard to resolve the issue.

"Some customers may experience delay or disruption to items already shipped for export.

"Our import operations continue to perform a full service with some minor delays.

"Our teams are working around the clock to resolve this disruption and we will update customers as soon as we have more information.

"We immediately launched an investigation into the incident and we are working with external experts.

"We have reported the incident to our regulators and the relevant security authorities.

"We would like to sincerely apologise to impacted customers for any disruption this incident may be causing."

More follows

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault

Breaking
Breaking News

Around 100,000 civil servants to go on strike in February

FAA Outage

US authority lifts grounding order on flights after computer outage

Exclusive
Ken Clarke has said it may be time for Labour to have a turn in government

Tory peer Ken Clarke says a Labour government led by Sir Keir Starmer would give Conservatives a chance to ‘rest’

Elle Edwards was shot on Christmas Eve

Man, 22, arrested on suspicion of murder after Elle Edwards shot on Christmas Eve

Trio jailed for drug dealing in Liverpool

Prison health worker, 30, jailed for six years for smuggling ketamine behind bars

The gallery owner has defended his actions

Art gallery owner who hosed down homeless woman lying outside claims she was being 'violent'

A soldier at the Gare du Nord station

Attacker shot by police after six stabbed at Paris railway station

Paul Mason, 52, was killed after violent confrontation in 2020

Bank boss 'murdered by drunk stranger in random attack in West End'

King Charles III attending official royal duties in parliament

When is King Charles's coronation date and will it be a bank holiday?

Prince Harry and copies of his book, Spare

Prince Harry congratulated for his ‘courage’ after release of Spare on Duke and Duchess’s own Archewell website

The sinkhole in Chatsworth, California

Cars swallowed into the ground as sinkhole opens up amid torrential California rains

The archbishop of Canterbury said he was ‘"deeply sorry" for these links

Church of England to spend £100m on making amends for "shameful" slave trade links

Jill Biden

Jill Biden set for surgery to remove lesion above right eye

The Tesla came to an abrupt stop on the San Francisco Bay Bridge

Watch shocking moment Self-driving Tesla stops abruptly on road leading to eight car pile-up

NHS nurse

NHS nurse strike dates: When are nurses going on strike in 2023?

Latest News

See more Latest News

The man was stabbed outside an Aldi

Shopper, 62, 'stabbed for his groceries' in Manchester as police launch manhunt for knifemen
Yemen air strike wreckage

UK and US supplied arms that killed civilians in Yemen, report says

Germany Coal Protest

Police bid to clear activists from German village condemned in favour of mine

Plane stock

All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage

Anne and the Cypriot foreign minister

Princess Royal visits British peacekeepers on Cyprus

Weather warnings are in place until 5pm tomorrow

More than 130 flood alerts in place as heavy rain moves south with 9cm expected in some areas
Rishi Sunak has finally answered the question on whether he uses private healthcare

Rishi Sunak admits to using private healthcare but says he's registered to NHS GP

Plane comes in to land

US flights delayed amid aviation authority computer outage

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate loses appeal against asset seizures in Romania

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the next Royal Mail postal strikes?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller slams privately-educated Tory government

'I would want a refund': Caller slams 13 years of rule by privately-educated Tories

Energy fusion company

Senior Engineer at private fusion energy company Tokamak reveals scientific breakthrough

James

James O'Brien calls out 'unhinged hatred' behind misrepresentation of Prince Harry's Taliban kills
ONS

Health Sec Steve Barclay refuses to accept damming ONS report claiming 1,000 excess NHS deaths
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/01 | Watch Again

Diane Abbott on toxic Westminster culture

Diane Abbott: Something must be done about toxic Westminster culture pushing women out of politics
Meat production is unsustainable

Mosa Meat's Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are not sustainable

'Complete carnage' in A&E

Caller astonished by 'complete carnage' he witnessed in A&E

Caller fumes at governments use of term 'economically inactive'

Caller fumes at government's use of term 'economically inactive'

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit