Royal Mail strike action ends as postal workers vote overwhelmingly to accept pay deal

By Danielle DeWolfe

Royal Mail workers have voted overwhelmingly to accept a new pay deal, averting further strike action as part of the long-running dispute.

Over 67 per cent of Communication Workers Union (CWU) members voted to accept the 10 per cent pay rise, spread across three-years plus a £500 bonus.

The deal with employer Royal Mail was reached in April, with the details only now being announced.

The CWU had recommended members accept the deal after more than 115,000 postal workers held a total of 18 days of strikes between September and December last year.

The dispute centred around demands for higher pay and better working conditions off the back of rising inflation figures.

The deal also includes later starting times for deliveries, which Royal Mail say will respond to an increased demand for next-day parcels and improve quality of service.

It coincides with a warning from the Communication Workers Union (CWU) that Royal Mail will be “finished forever” if a CEO who repeats the “same old mantras” is chosen to run the company.

The vote signals the end of the long-running dispute, with CWU General Secretary, Dave Ward, adding: “This has been the most challenging period in both the history of the union and the company...

"Our members will know it doesn’t end with today’s result - we all know what is going on in workplaces across the UK and we are going to deal with it.

“Many workers simply do not trust Royal Mail Group because of the company’s lack of integrity and the way they are being treated."

Adding: “Our job in the coming weeks and months is to make sure their voices continue to be heard."

Ward added: “Far from being an endorsement of the actions of Royal Mail Group, this result will be the start of the union reconnecting in every workplace...

“The truth is that the appointment of the new CEO of Royal Mail Group is the most important ever.

“If the new CEO is someone that wants to take the workforce with them then this company can have a bright future. If the same old mantras continue then Royal Mail Group as we know will be finished forever.”