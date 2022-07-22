Moment Royal Navy warship intercepts two Russian submarines in the North Sea

22 July 2022, 15:44 | Updated: 22 July 2022, 16:09

Two Russian submarines have been tracked by a Royal Navy warship
Two Russian submarines have been tracked by a Royal Navy warship. Picture: Royal Navy/MoD/Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

This is the moment a Royal Navy warship faces off with two Russian submarines in the North Sea.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This Ministry of Defence (MoD) photograph shows the moment HMS Portland intercepted the two subs as they surfaced off the coast off Norway.

The British submarine hunter ship tracked the cruise missile submarine Severodvinsk and Akula-class attack submarine Vepr after they appeared on 16 and 19 July.

Nato and Baltic forces took over duties as they continued to St Petersburg for Russian Navy Day celebrations, which are due to take place on July 31.

It comes as Royal Navy sailors are currently training personnel from Ukraine's navy to help in the ongoing fight against Russia.

Read more: CIA boss slaps down rumours about Putin's health saying Russian President is 'too healthy'

Read more: Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'epic fail', says head of MI6

HMS Portland tracked the submarines
HMS Portland tracked the submarines. Picture: Ministry of Defence

A Navy spokesman said the two submarines were tracked as they made their underwater journey south along the Norwegian coast from the Arctic.

He said: "Portland and her specialist Merlin helicopter - both equipped with cutting-edge sonars, sensors and torpedoes for submarine-hunting operations - reported on the movements of the Russian Northern Fleet vessels.

"One of the RAF's new long-range maritime patrol aircraft, the P8 Poseidon, also worked closely with HMS Portland to hunt and track the submarines."

HMS Portland in Oslo on a short-notice visit following a busy time at sea
HMS Portland in Oslo on a short-notice visit following a busy time at sea. Picture: Twitter/British Embassy Oslo

HMS Portland's Commanding Officer, Commander Tim Leeder, said: "Our success on operations marks the culmination of many months of specialist training and exercises.

"Critically, the cohesiveness of Royal Navy, RAF and our allies capabilities ensures that we are capable of conducting and sustaining these types of anti-submarine operations in the North Atlantic.

"It is testament to my sailors' dedication and professionalism, alongside that of our allies, that we are able to conduct this strategically crucial role."

Royal Navy sailors are training Ukrainians in operating two Sandown-class minehunters which are set to be sold to Ukraine.

Ukraine's deputy defence minister Volodymyr Havrylov met with UK armed forces minister James Heappey and parliamentarians in London before visiting soldiers and sailors training in Scotland.

The ministers spoke with trainees and the Royal Navy instructors, observing them practising key skills at sea, such as weapon drills and damage control, while learning to operate the machinery on the vessels.

Mr Heappey said: "The intensity with which the Ukrainian soldiers and sailors are training is something to behold.

"They work with the focus of troops who know they'll be fighting in a war in just a few short weeks' time.

"Delivering training that matches that intensity and focus is not straightforward.

"The Royal Navy and the British Army are working long hours and drawing on all their operational experience to make sure their new Ukrainian friends are sent into combat with the best chance of victory."

The Sandown-class minehunters - introduced in the Royal Navy in the late 80s - specialise in finding and neutralising mines in deep waters.

The programme is part of training being provided by 1,000 UK service personnel at military sites around the country aimed at preparing volunteer recruits with the skills for frontline combat.

Three vessels go head-to-head:

HMS PORTLAND

  • Speed: 28 knots+
  • Weapons: 32 Sea Ceptor anti-air missiles, 8 Harpoon anti-ship missiles, anti-submarine torpedoes, naval gun, two 30mm guns, two miniguns
  • Crew: 185

SEVERODVINSK

  • Speed: 20 knots surfaced and 35 knots submerged max
  • Weapons: Kalibr cruise missiles
  • Crew: 90

VEPR

  • Speed: 24 knots
  • Weapons: 40 torpedoes, naval mines, torpedo tube launched missiles
  • Crew: 62

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Next week's trains trikes will go ahead after RMT boss Mick Lynch said workers were determined to ensure their demands were met

Travel chaos for train passengers as RMT confirms next week's rail strikes will go ahead

Breaking
GCSE and A Level results could be affected by the strike

Thousands of GCSE and A Levels results could be affected in AQA strike

Breaking
Dom Phillips was killed as he visited a remote region of the Amazon

Three men charged with murder of British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon rainforest

Kalinowska and Latoszewski will be sentenced for murder

Mother and boyfriend guilty of murdering 15-year-old son after months of torture

Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith was sentenced to 15 months

Ex-Irish soldier who fled to Syria jailed for 15 months for ISIS membership

Strikes have been called off at Heathrow over summer

BA workers call off Heathrow summer strikes after pay rise deal

Some social media activists have expressed anger after a girl scout group shared the story of a trans child

Girlguiding sparks trans row over interview with boy, seven, who lives as a girl

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym

Jilted mum breaks silence in Ukrainian refugee ‘home wrecker’ saga

Four new infringement procedures have been triggered by the European Commission

Brexit divorce bill could rise to £42.5 bn as EU launches fresh legal action

Jim Metcalfe slept on the sleeper train only to find it hadn't moved the next morning

Man beds down on sleeper train to London only to find it never left the station

Boris supporters bid to keep him in No10

Boris supporters threaten to picket Tory hustings to demand he stay in No10

Travel chaos: Holidaymakers face 'huge' queues on Eurostar and at UK airports

Travel chaos: Holidaymakers face 'huge' queues on Eurostar and at UK airports

Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'epic fail' says head of MI6

Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'epic fail', says head of MI6

Harry and Meghan

Harry wins High Court challenge against Home Office over police protection

Sheila Seleoane, 58, was discovered in her flat 2 and a half years after she died

Woman lay dead in London flat for over two years after police said she was 'safe and well'

Passengers are furious at the hours-long queues building at the Port of Dover

Holidaymakers' fury at Dover's 'critical incident' as six-hour queues blamed on French

Latest News

See more Latest News

Libya

Child among 13 killed in renewed militia clashes in Tripoli

Netherlands World Court Rohingya

UN court rejects Myanmar claims in Rohingya ‘genocide’ case

Monkeypox-The Next STD

EU drug regulator recommends clearing vaccine for monkeypox

A protester tries to speak with an army officer at the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo

Ally of Rajapaksa political family appointed as Sri Lanka’s new prime minister
Brazil Amazon

Three charged over murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira
Koreas Information Blockade

South Korea to lift ban on North Korean TV and newspapers despite tensions
Election 2020-New York-Zeldin Attacked

Nominee for New York governor attacked at rally

Japan Defence Paper

Japan warns of rising global tension in wake of Russia-China military ties
Mali Military Base Attack

Jihadi rebels attack key military base near Mali’s capital

Japan Fukushima TEPCO Ruling

Japan approves next step for Fukushima plant wastewater release

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller
Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting
A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview
Caller's devastating terminal cancer fight leaves LBC listeners in tears

Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Rishi Sunak exclusive

Rishi Sunak with Andrew Marr 21/07 | Watch again

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr
Hunt admits NHS 'needed more resources' while Health Sec but obeyed 'collective responsibility'

Hunt admits he thought NHS 'needed more resources' while he was Health Secretary
Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'

Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/07 | Watch again

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London