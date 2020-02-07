Royal wedding: Princess Beatrice to marry in May

7 February 2020, 11:57

Beatrice got engaged last year
Beatrice got engaged last year. Picture: Twitter

The date Princess Beatrice will marry property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has been revealed.

According to a palace statement on Friday, the next royal wedding will be held on 29 May.

The spring service will be held at the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace in London - the same place Queen Victoria wed Prince Albert in 1840.

Following the nuptials, the queen will host a private reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The announcement comes nearly six months after the couple got engaged during a weekend away in Italy.

It also comes just days after reports suggested the date announcement was postponed amid building controversy over Prince Andrew's involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Princess Beatrice 'furious' as she's forced to cancel wedding announcement following Prince Andrew's scandal

In a statement at the time of the engagement, Beatrice and her beau said they were "extremely happy" to share the news and were "so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married."

