Snakes in a lane: RSPCA urge public to be vigilant after two pythons found

The two pythons were found in the same place days apart. Picture: RSPCA

By Emma Soteriou

The RSPCA have urged the public to be vigilant over snakes in a lane, after two pythons were found in Conington, Cambridgeshire.

The 10-foot long snakes were spotted in the same place just days apart, with the first being discovered on Friday and the second on Monday.

One was discovered in a tree and the other was seen crossing a quiet country lane.

Though it was initially thought that the first had escaped, the discovery of the second suggests the pair may have been dumped, the charity tweeted.

They said the snakes are "unlikely to pose any danger to people" but recommended that anyone who sees an exotic snake should keep a safe distance.

The snakes were found a few yards from each other. Picture: RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector Justin Stubbs - who likened finding the first one to The Jungle Book - said: "Having rescued last Friday’s python, I couldn’t believe it when the call came through to say there had been another found in almost exactly the same spot.

"I’m afraid that’s no coincidence; it’s looking likely these poor animals were abandoned, or have escaped from the same place.

"This second snake was extremely cold when he was found, very much thinner than the first python, which is suffering from a minor health condition.

The second python was discovered on Monday. Picture: RSPCA

"Both snakes are now being looked after at a specialist facility and are under heat lamps to maintain a healthy body temperature.

"It is really concerning to think that someone has kept these pythons, then might have decided to abandon them in this cruel and callous way. I only hope that there are no more on the loose out there.

"As well as the dangers of low temperatures, harvesting in the nearby fields could pose a real hazard to any snakes left out there."

The charity explained that snakes are unable to produce their own body heat and so rely on their environment to maintain their body temperature.

"If snakes become too cold they may be unable to feed or move normally, and their immune system will not work properly to fight disease, meaning the animal can become very ill," they said.

There has since been a renewed appeal for information, with the RSPCA urging people to get in touch on the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.