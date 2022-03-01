Breaking News

RT and Sputnik removed from App Store as Apple pauses all product sales in Russia

Apple pauses all product sales in Russia. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the app store outside of Russia.

The tech giant confirmed all product sales in Russia have stopped and Apple Pay and other services have also been limited in the country.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Apple said: "We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence.

"We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region.

"We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We have paused all product sales in Russia.

"Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited.

"RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia.

"And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.

"We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking. We join all those around the world who are calling for peace."

Google has also removed the Russian state media outlet RT from its news search tool.

Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs said: "In this extraordinary crisis we are taking extraordinary measures to stop the spread of misinformation and disrupt disinformation campaigns online."

This story is being updated.