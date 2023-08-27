Spanish FA interim president calls emergency meeting after boss Luis Rubiales suspended by FIFA amid kiss scandal

27 August 2023, 23:24

Jenni Hermoso was kissed by FA boss Luis Rubiales
Jenni Hermoso was kissed by FA boss Luis Rubiales. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Spanish FA has called an 'emergency meeting' after its Sexual Violence Protocol was activated in the wake of suspended President Luis Rubiales' kissing scandal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maria Dolores Martinez Madrona, the protocol's protection delegate, said an investigation into Rubiales' kiss of forward Jenni Hermoso has now begun.

"Our protocol is currently activated and in the midst of investigating the events, thus we demand the utmost respect for the right to privacy and dignity of all individuals involved," she said in a letter published by the organisation.

"As the protection delegate for sexual violence, my duty is to adhere to the protocol and safeguard the privacy of those affected by this incident and of the Sexual Violence Advisory Committee."

The RFEF has also called regional federations to an "extraordinary and urgent" meeting on Monday "to evaluate the situation in which the federation finds itself".

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA after kissing forward Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup final.

Luis Rubiales justifications for World Cup final kiss 'reeks'

Rubiales will not be able to take part in any football-related activities for 90 days, according to the governing body's disciplinary committee.

FIFA took the extraordinary move to protect "the fundamental rights of the national soccer team player Ms. Jennifer Hermoso and the good order of the disciplinary proceedings", it said.

Members of the country's football federation (RFEF) have also been told not to contact Hermoso.

FIFA added that it "reiterates its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all persons and therefore condemns with the utmost vigor any behavior to the contrary."

Luis Rubiales has refused to quit despite pressure from the women's team, several major Spanish clubs and even the country's government.

Read more: Spanish football federation says under fire boss ‘did not lie’ over kiss

Read more: Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales refuses to quit blaming 'false feminism' amid outrage over World Cup kiss

Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales' unconsensual kiss at women's World Cup final 'isn't a big deal’.

The RFEF today vowed legal action against Hermoso and accused her of lying about whether she had consented in the kiss.

The World Cup-winning squad has vowed to stop playing while he remains in post, with Hermoso slamming the federation's “manipulative, hostile and controlling culture".

Rubiales was also seen grabbing his crotch while standing near Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter Princess Infanta Sofia at Stadium Australia last weekend.

"I will not resign, I will not resign," he told an extraordinary general assembly called by the RFEF on Friday. "A social assassination is taking place here."

Rubiales apologised for the kiss on Monday before FIFA, world football's governing body, opened disciplinary proceedings against him on Thursday.

"I'm ready to be vilified to defend my ideals," he added.

