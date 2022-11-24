Rules that stop airport passengers taking over 100ml of liquid in luggage set to be scrapped by 2024

Airports in the UK will be ditching the ban on liquids over 100ml by mid-2024.

Since November 2006, passengers taking liquid in their hand luggage have been restricted to a small clear pouch holding no more than 100ml bottles of liquid which have to be shown to security staff.

New rules coming into play means that passengers travelling in UK airports will be able to carry drinks, makeup, perfume and any sized liquids in their hand luggage for the first time in 16 years.

According to The BBC, passengers will also be able to keep everything inside their bags instead of being asked to remove laptops and electrical items too.

It’s down to new upgraded technology that is currently being trialled at Heathrow Airport, which allows staff to zoom in on bag’s contents and rotate images for inspection.

Heathrow's chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, told The Times: "We are slowly rolling them out.

"We have just started the expansion of the security area in Terminal 3 which will have more CT scanners and have a deadline of mid-2024 from the [Department for Transport].

"By then the normal passenger experience will be that liquids stay in bags."

The Times reported that that people failing to remove items from their bags or travelling with large bottles of liquids is the biggest cause of delays at airport security.

This new technology should mean, if all goes to plans, huge queues like those this summer will be slashed.