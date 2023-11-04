Russell Brand accused of sexually assaulting an extra on Arthur film in US

4 November 2023, 08:54

Russell Brand
Russell Brand. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Russell Brand has been accused of sexually assaulting an extra on a film set in a new lawsuit filed in the US.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The woman, referred to in the New York State Supreme Court filings as Jane Doe, claims Brand attacked her in July 2010 on the set of the film Arthur.

In an affidavit, the anonymous woman claims Brand "appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set" before the assault on July 7, 2010.

She claims he then exposed himself to her in full view of the cast and crew.

The woman also alleged Brand followed her into a bathroom later that day and assaulted her as "a member of production crew guarded the door from outside".

According to court documents, the anonymous woman "continues to struggle with the resultant trauma", with her lawyers applying to suppress her identity to minimise the harm she has already suffered.

Her lawyers also revealed she still works as an actor and "fears retaliation from current and future employers".

Read more: 'Don't test us, you will pay dearly': Netanyahu's warning to Hezbollah after leader says war is on 'more than one front'

Read more: Tory MP Bob Stewart guilty of racial abuse after telling activist to 'go back to Bahrain'

The filing, submitted by New York lawyer Jordan K Merson, also claimed in a restraining order against Brand that his client had "already appeared to be retaliated against for trying to reject Brand's advances when she was not allowed back on the second and third day of her work assignment".

Hollywood film studio Warner Bros Pictures and other production companies involved in the movie are also named as defendants, as per the filing.

The Metropolitan Police are currently investigating multiple sex offence allegations following news reports about Russell Brand.

In September, the force said it had received a "number of allegations of sexual offences in London" as well as elsewhere in the country.

All allegations are non-recent, and there have been no arrests, police said.

The comedian and actor has strongly denied accusations made by four women in an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

The US legal filing marks the first time such allegations have been made against the British comic in a court of law.

The anonymous woman is understood to be seeking an unspecified value of damages from Brand, who has always insisted his relationships "were absolutely, always consensual".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Destroyed buildings in Khan Younis

Blinken seeks support for temporary ceasefire as Gaza humanitarian crisis grows

Nepal earthquake damage

At least 128 dead as strong quake rocks north-western Nepal

Obit Ken Mattingly

Ken Mattingly, astronaut who helped Apollo 13 crew return to Earth, dies at 87

Israel Palestinians Photo Gallery Week 4

Water supplies critical as Gazans living on two pieces of bread per day, says UN

Friends stars gathered for a private funeral for Matthew Perry

Friends actors gather for private funeral to celebrate life of co-star Matthew Perry

Bonfire Night will be a washout for many

Bonfire Night to be a washout for many, as strong winds and heavy rain continue after Storm Ciaran passes

Nepal flag

At least 54 dead as earthquake rocks north-western Nepal

Police have arrested a man in connection with the Luton Airport fire

Luton Airport car park has to be knocked down after fire damages hundreds of vehicles

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli air strike

Israel resists US pressure to pause the war to allow more aid into Gaza Strip

Donald Trump

Trump lawyers barred from commenting on trial judge’s communications with staff

Nepal

Earthquake in Nepal kills at least 69 people, with 'more deaths expected'

Donald Trump

Judge orders anonymous jury for trial in Trump defamation suit

Meghan Markle 'wanted to move into Windsor Castle'

Meghan 'wanted to live in Windsor Castle' after marrying Harry but was 'turned down' as Queen felt it 'inappropriate'

Donald Trump

Appeals courts temporarily lifts Trump gagging order as he fights restrictions

People gather around an ambulance damaged in an Israeli strike

'Dozens killed' as Israel hits ambulances in Gaza, and claims Hamas was hiding terrorists inside

Eric Trump

Eric Trump tells trial he relied on accountants for key financial documents

Latest News

See more Latest News

Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hezbollah not to test Israel

'Don't test us, you will pay dearly': Netanyahu's warning to Hezbollah after leader says war is on 'more than one front'
The Palestine protest in King's Cross

Five arrested after Palestine supporters stage 'sit-in' protest at King's Cross station in London
Grace Fisher

Second man arrested as police hunt for teenage girl Grace Fisher, who vanished three weeks ago
Italy Floods

Storm Ciaran brings record rainfall to Italy as European death toll rises to 14

A police car at the scene on Stock Road in Essex after two children were struck by a vehicle during the school run

Boy dies and another child taken to hospital after car ploughs into Essex schoolchildren, as 'drink driver' arrested
Asteroid Flyby

Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft discovers tiny moon around asteroid during close flyby

Two women have been charged under the Terrorism Act after images of paragliders were displayed at a pro-Palestine march in central London.

Two women charged under Terrorism Act after attending Palestine protest with paraglider signs as police hunt two more
Center Parcs Woburn Forest

Horror as teenage boy dies after falling off skateboard at Center Parcs

Ground operations are taking place inside the Gaza Strip

Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire as Blinken urges more civilian protection

Eric Trump in court

Eric Trump tells trial he relied on accountants for financial statement accuracy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate in Scotland

Princess of Wheels! Kate dazzles kids with cycling skills before caring for 'brave' boy who fell off his bike
The two-day summit on artificial intelligence is being attended by world leaders

King Charles warns AI risks need to be addressed with 'urgency, unity and collective strength' in surprise summit speech
Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit