Police receive report of sexual assault following claims made against Russell Brand - as comedian’s shows are axed

18 September 2023, 23:08 | Updated: 18 September 2023, 23:14

The Met police confirmed they had received a report of a sex assault dating back to 2003
The Met police confirmed they had received a report of a sex assault dating back to 2003. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Scotland Yard has received a report of a sexual assault following claims made against Russell Brand.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The force said in an update today that it had received a report of a sexual assault alleged to have taken place in 2003.

The Met said a woman had contacted them on Sunday saying she had been sexually assaulted in Soho in central London.

Police have appealed for other potential victims to come forward and are set to investigate the latest allegation.

Russell Brand has been accused by four women of assaults across a seven-year period between 2006 and 2013. He has vehemently denied the allegations and said his relationships have all been consensual.

Brand has denied the allegations and said his relationships have all been consensual
Brand has denied the allegations and said his relationships have all been consensual. Picture: Alamy

A Met police spokesman said today: “We are aware of reporting by The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches about allegations of sexual offences.

“On Sunday, 17 September, the Met received a report of a sexual assault which was alleged to have taken place in Soho in central London in 2003. Officers are in contact with the woman and will be providing her with support. 

“We first spoke with The Sunday Times on Saturday, 16 September and have since made further approaches to The Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual offence is aware of how to report this to the police. 

“We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us.”

Brand, 48, vehemently denies the allegations.

The BBC has said it is "urgently looking into the issues raised" while Brand worked on BBC radio programmes between 2006 and 2008.

Channel 4 announced it is carrying out "its own internal investigation" following the allegations and the broadcaster has removed content featuring Brand from its streaming service while it looks into the claims.

"We will be writing to all our current suppliers reminding them of their responsibilities under our Code of Conduct, as we are committed to ensuring our industry has safe, inclusive and professional working environments," a Channel 4 statement added.

The Metropolitan Police said it has spoken with The Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure "any victims of crime who they have spoken with are aware of how they may report any criminal allegations to police".

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said they do not have an open investigation into Brand, and another confirmed there have been no arrests following two allegations concerning claims that are said to have happened in the US.

Meanwhile, questions are now being asked about whether TV chiefs were aware of any concerns about Brand's behaviour while working on their programmes.

The chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee has said she feels a criminal probe should look into the sexual assault allegations against Brand.

Caroline Nokes told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "These allegations are incredibly shocking and criminal.

"And I would very much hope that complaints will be made both to the Metropolitan Police, and indeed in the States, because this merits and needs a criminal investigation, because for too long we have seen men, and the perpetrators of these sorts of crimes are almost invariably men, not being held to account for their behaviours and their actions."

She added: "Unfortunately it seems that celebrity, for whatever reason, can act as a shield for individuals who choose to conduct themselves in a way which, to be quite frank, if that were to happen in any business organisation, you'd like to think that they'd be out the door."

Asked whether it is a matter for her committee, the senior Tory MP said: "First and foremost I think it's a matter for the police."

In a video statement posted online ahead of the publication of the claims, Brand said he was facing a "litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks".

"Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," he said.

As Dispatches aired on Saturday evening, Brand performed a sold-out comedy gig at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in north-west London as part of his Russell Brand Bipolarisation tour.

He is scheduled to perform at three more venues in September, including a show at the Theatre Royal in Windsor on Tuesday, The Pavilions in Plymouth on Friday, and The Civic At The Halls in Wolverhampton next Thursday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An inquiry got underway into the couple's death on Monday.

Couple, aged 25 and 28, died after they were left undiscovered in crashed car for three days as police failed to log call
Canada India Security

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates Sikh activist’s killing

Music Festival Deaths

Rapper Travis Scott questioned over deadly crowd surge at Texas festival

Police have shared new footage of a man they want to speak to.

CCTV footage released of man sought by police after 'man was raped in car park' travelling back from night out

Iran US

Five prisoners sought by US in swap with Iran arrive in Qatar

Music Kim Petras

Kim Petras releases previously shelved debut album featuring Paris Hilton

Victims who have had their convictions overturned will be able to claim the £600,000 sum.

Post Office Horizon scandal victims to be offered £600,000 in compensation each

Mexico US Extradition

Son of Mexican cartel leader pleads not guilty to drug and laundering charges

ali3

Alligator with missing jaw finds new home in Florida reptile park

Orlando, Florida. May 17, 2019. Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire on Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort (1)

Wild black bear captured in Florida’s Walt Disney World

Italy Migration

Italy approves new measures to crack down on migrants

Tyson and Paris Fury have welcomed their seventh child together

Tyson Fury and wife Paris welcome seventh baby as couple reveal gender

Lois and John McCullough

Detectives investigating death of elderly couple find human remains as daughter charged with murder

ali3

Alligator with missing jaw finds new home in Florida reptile park

Netanyahu Tech Leaders

Netanyahu visits Elon Musk in California to discuss artificial intelligence

People Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson fined after pleading no contest to blowing nose on videographer

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bulgaria Ukraine Protest

Farmers in Bulgaria protest against Ukrainian grain as EU divide grows

The dispute has been referred to a resolution scheme

Family in row with Ryanair after being charged £165 to check-in at airport 'despite showing printed boarding passes'
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Six Ukrainian deputy defence ministers sacked as fighting continues in east

Dr Uchenna Okoye sadly passed away after a 'sudden illness' aged 53

TV medical expert Dr Uchenna Okoye dies aged 53 after 'sudden illness' as tributes pour in

Russia China

Chinese foreign minister in Russia after talks with US security adviser

Jonnie Irwin has opened up about the 'frustration' over waiting for scans amid his cancer battle.

Jonnie Irwin reveals cancer is ‘on the move again’ as he shares his frustration over wait for scans
Hunter Biden IRS

Hunter Biden sues Internal Revenue Service over tax disclosures

Microsoft Exec Leaving

Microsoft’s chief product executive to step down

Wild bear on the loose in Walt Disney World?

'Wild bear in Walt Disney World': Multiple rides closed after sighting in Magic Kingdom

Russell Brand has denied sexually assaulting four women

Russell Brand’s remaining live shows postponed following sexual assault allegations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit