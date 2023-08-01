Russia accuses Ukraine of second drone attack in three days on Moscow skyscraper

A skyscraper in Moscow has been attacked by a drone for the second time in two days. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Russia has accused Ukraine of launched a new drone attack, targeting the same building that was hit on Sunday.

The skyscraper in Moscow was attacked overnight - while several other drones were shot down across the city.

Kyiv has not commented on the drone strikes but Russia has accused Ukraine of targeting the capital city.

Russia’s defence ministry has said that Ukrainian drones also targeted its fleet in the Black Sea.

This IQ tower in Moscow City is kind of unlucky. Drone hit it again. pic.twitter.com/ytMsevbfa9 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 1, 2023

In a statement, it said: "During the night, Ukrainian armed forces tried without success to attack with three drones the Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov patrol boats of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.

Security forces inspect debris after a skyscraper was attacked by a drone for the second time in two days in Moscow. Picture: Getty

"The three naval enemy drones were destroyed.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said attacks on Russian territory are an "inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process".

Hours after two drones hit the Russian capita on the weekend, the Ukrainian president said: “Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia, to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process.”

Damage to the windows of the Moscow skyscraper. Picture: Getty

Mobile phone footage of Sunday’s attack captured the moment does hit one of the towers.

Photos showed a gaping hole on the ninth floor of the 42-storey skyscraper.

Glass, twisted metal and documents from Russia’s ministry of digital development littered the street below.

Russia has strengthened air defences around Moscow in response to the threat of drone attacks.