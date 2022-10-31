Russian halt to grain deal set to cause 'upheaval' following ‘massive’ Black Sea Fleet attack

31 October 2022, 09:00 | Updated: 31 October 2022, 09:10

Government minister Mark Spencer voiced concerns over the grain shortage
Government minister Mark Spencer voiced concerns over the grain shortage. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Russia has said it’s suspending its involvement in an internationally-brokered grain deal following attacks on its Black Sea Fleet - as a government minister spoke of the ongoing "upheaval" to the UK's food and energy markets.

News of the collapse follows what’s described as a ‘massive’ drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, located in Sevastopol, Crimea, over the weekend.

It comes as Russia launched missile strikes across Ukraine overnight in retaliation, including attacks on the nation’s capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine has so far not taken responsibility for the attack and President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian claims "rather predictable".

Russia also accused British troops of being involved in Saturday's Black Sea attack, providing no evidence to back up their claims.

Read more: Calls for urgent investigation over claims Liz Truss' phone was hacked by Russian spies

A statement by the foreign ministry in Moscow said: "The Russian side cannot guarantee the safety of civilian dry cargo ships participating in the 'Black Sea Initiative', and suspends its implementation from today for an indefinite period."

It added: "in connection with the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces, which were led by British specialists", describing the actions "directed... against Russian ships that ensured the functioning of the said humanitarian corridor".

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, environment minister Mark Spencer commented on the international ramifications of the collapse of the grain deal, citing the need for the UK to “protect itself” from similar situations in the future.

“While we have people like Vladimir Putin who act in such an outrageous way and to commit abhorrent acts of war, we are going to see this upheaval in food and energy markets,” said Spencer.

Grain stocks in the Black Sea port
Grain stocks in the Black Sea port. Picture: LBC / Alamy

“Which is why we need to try and protect ourselves from that by using the technologies available to us.”

The minister was speaking in line with the government’s push for ‘food security’, as the third reading of the Genetic Technology Bill – focussing on the use of gene-editing in crops and produce – is scheduled for Monday (31 October).

The new technologies are aimed at speeding up traditional breeding methods when it comes to food production.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Just Stop Oil targeted MI5

Eco mob targets MI5 as fight breaks out when protester tries to coat high-security HQ in orange paint

An Australian holidaymaker has revealed how he watched his friends get caught up in the crush

'Devastated' holidaymaker reveals how he watched his friend get crushed to death in 'wall of people' in Seoul disaster

Sunak has taken aim at woke policing

PM takes on 'woke' policing after telling cops to 'fight crime, not bad jokes on Twitter'

Brazil's Lula da Silva beats far-right rival Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's Lula da Silva makes comeback as he narrowly beats far-right rival Jair Bolsonaro in knife-edge election

James East's death was witnessed by his girlfriend Arabella

Girlfriend watched on FaceTime as her boyfriend died after accidentally falling into the Thames

The scene on Railton Road

Bloodbath in Brixton as two men are shot dead in drive-by killing in residential street

Joe Biden has committed another gaffe

Joe Biden says there are '54 states' in latest election gaffe by US president

Suella Braverman 'has taken her eye off the ball'

Braverman has ‘taken her eye off the ball and should resign’ as over-crowding and disease plague migrant centre, says Manston workers' rep
Football fans are to be paid to be ambassadors at the World Cup

Qatar to 'pay for fans to go to World Cup' - as long as they report 'offensive' comments

Marcia Walker is in HMP Frankland

Trans child rapist being held in isolation at men's prison because she is 'too dangerous' for women's jail

Luke O'Connor

Teenager charged with murder of 'lively, bubbly, beautiful' student who was killed in Manchester in 'random' attack

Police are appealing for witnesses to the murder to come forward

Waterloo murder: victim of fatal stabbing named

A man is reported to have fallen overboard from a Stena Line ferry

Desperate hunt for man thought to have fallen overboard from Stena Line ferry

The collapsed bridge in Gujarat

At least 68 dead after hundreds of people plunged into river in bridge collapse in India

Fire breaks out the scene on Sunday as emergency services investigate migrants are evacuated

'He was laughing while doing it': Man 'drove 100 miles' to hurl bombs at Dover migrant centre then 'killed himself'

Suella Braverman is under renewed pressure over the housing of migrants

Nearly 1,000 migrants arrive in UK in single day amid claims Suella ignored advice she was detaining people unlawfully

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liz Truss reportedly spend her final days in office in fear of a nuclear attack

Liz Truss 'obsessed with wind charts and weather forecasts because she feared nuclear fallout' in final days in office
The incident happened on Meadowbrook Road

Man, 79, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman shot dead in Merseyside

Nancy Pelosi said the attack on her husband has left her traumatised

Nancy Pelosi 'heartbroken and traumatised' after husband attacked with hammer at their home
Liz Truss' phone was reportedly hacked by Russian spies

Calls for urgent investigation over claims Liz Truss' phone was hacked by Russian spies

South Korea is in a period of national mourning after a stampede left over 150 young people dead

Nation in mourning after at least 154 people dead and over 130 injured in Seoul Halloween crush
Boris Johnson (L) is reportedly planning to attend Cop27, unlike Rishi Sunak

No.10 concern as Boris Johnson 'planning to attend Cop27' - despite PM Rishi Sunak not going
Saifullah Paracha (L), the oldest prisoner at Guantanamo, has been released after 17 years

Oldest prisoner in Guantanamo Bay released and reunited with family after 17 years - without ever being charged
Suella Braverman is under renewed pressure over the housing of migrants

Suella Braverman 'ignored advice' that she was breaking the law by keeping migrants for weeks in disease-ridden centres
Sydney, 10, has lost the football shirt given to her by her late father Dave

Girl searching for football top given by her late father before he died - and later mistakenly donated to charity shop
Police are appealing for witnesses to the murder to come forward

'I heard a scream': locals speak out after Waterloo murder, as police call for witnesses with knifeman still at large

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Sweeney reveals why the best stories don't come from the well-behaved

The best stories don't come from the well-behaved writes John Sweeney

David Lammy has clashed with a caller saying complaining about childcare is 'demeaning'

Complaining about childcare costs is ‘demeaning’, says childminder

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC
LBC caller: 'I think Rishi Sunak is potentially more dangerous than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.'

Rishi Sunak is potentially 'more dangerous' than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, LBC caller says
Suella on immigration

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’
Nick Ferrari

'Women aren't clothes to be popped on and off according to political ambition': Feminist rebukes Eddie Izzard's gender expression
Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who says ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap but can’t say the cost

Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who claims ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap without knowing the cost
Marr takes on Just Stop Oil protesters

'Punch me on the nose and I won't listen': Andrew Marr destroys Just Stop Oil protests over painting stunts
Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Reappointing Braverman is a political mistake Sunak can and should fix

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit