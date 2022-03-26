Kremlin hints at retreat as Russian commander 'killed by own troops'

26 March 2022, 00:25 | Updated: 26 March 2022, 00:35

Russian forces have suffered heavier casualties than they expected as a result of Ukrainian resistance
Russian forces have suffered heavier casualties than they expected as a result of Ukrainian resistance. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Russia has given its strongest indicator yet that it will scale back its invasion of Ukraine after weeks of minimal progress in the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Russian defence ministry said that, having completed the "first phase" of operations, troops would now "focus our core efforts" on the Donbas region, part-held by Russian-backed separatists.

Western officials said it could mean a "pause" in operations around Kyiv and elsewhere as the Russians move resources into the east of the county, although they remain cautious about the apparent switch in strategy.

The claim that Russia has achieved its main objectives has been contested, as Kyiv - a key target - remains under Ukrainian control.

Instead officials believe the change in priorities is the result of Russian forces making little to no progress in recent days, with UK intelligence saying Ukraine had reclaimed control of several areas near the capital.

Read more: Ukraine takes back positions near Kyiv and inflicts 'huge losses' on Russian troops

Read more: Emotional London taxi driver tells how a convoy of cabbies crossed Europe to help Ukraine

On Friday Professor Gwythian Prins, former adviser to Nato and a member of the Chief of the Defence Staff’s Strategy Advisory Panel up to 2014, told LBC Russia had "run out of energy" and was suffering losses on a scale that in previous conflicts had taken them almost a decade.

"We are at the culmination point, the high-tide moment for Russians," he said.

"They have run out of energy.

"They have lost more people and almost as much equipment in 24 days than they lost in Afghanistan in 9 years and 9 months."

Russia says it will focus on the Donbas Region
Russia says it will focus on the Donbas Region. Picture: Alamy

In an intelligence update early on Friday morning, the UK Ministry of Defence said: "Ukrainian counter-attacks, and Russian Forces falling back on overextended supply lines, has allowed Ukraine to re-occupy towns and defensive positions up to 35 kilometres east of Kyiv.

"Ukrainian Forces are likely to continue to attempt to push Russian Forces back along the north-western axis from Kyiv towards Hostomel Airfield.

"In the south of Ukraine Russian Forces are still attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odesa with their progress being slowed by logistic issues and Ukrainian resistance."

Read more: Putin 'risks rebellion' from his security service which is 'furious' over Ukraine invasion

Read more: Disaster for Putin: Russian troops 'suffer frostbite and lose 10% of their invasion force'

It comes after Western officials said a Russian brigade commander was killed by his own troops after they became angry at the scale of the casualties they were taking.

Colonel Medvechek, commanding the Russian 37th Motor Rifle Brigade, is believed to have been deliberately run down.

"The brigade commander was killed by his own troops, we believe, as a consequence of the scale of losses that have been taken by his brigade," one official said.

"We believe that he was run over by his own troops."

The same official said the lieutenant general commanding the Russian 49th Combined Arms Army has also died in the fighting.

He is the seventh Russian general officer to be killed in combat since the invasion began a month ago - more than a third of those deployed at the start of the operation.

The latest losses underline the heavy casualties suffered by the Russians after encountering far stiffer resistance than they expected from Ukrainian forces.

Nato has estimated that in four weeks of fighting between 7,000 and 15,000 Russia troops have been killed in combat - compared with the 15,000 they lost in 10 years in Afghanistan.

One Western official said that of the 115 to 120 battalion tactical groups the Russians had at the start of the operation, 20 were no longer "combat effective".

Read more: Russia bans Google News for 'spreading disinformation' about invasion of Ukraine

Read more: Talk of nuclear weapons is a 'distraction' from 'barbarism' in Ukraine, says PM

"We have seen really high losses in some motor rifle regiments, but particularly in the airborne forces," the official said.

"We have seen some of those units being pulled back into Russia to get some maintenance and care of their vehicles.

"Some of those units have just lost enormous numbers of people, so what we have seen is the cannibalising of battalion tactical groups, joining three together to create one, or to have battalion tactical groups withdrawn from the fight.

"After a month of operations to have somewhere in the region of a sixth, maybe even a fifth, of the forces being no longer effective, that is a pretty remarkable set of statistics."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The incident happened on Globe Road in Bethnal Green

Murder probe launched after London mum knifed to death while children were at school

The European Causeway has been detained days after safety concerns were raised as a result of P&O sacking all their staff and replacing them with agency workers

P&O ship deemed 'unfit to sail' and detained for 'staff training failures'

The east London school has apologised for the incident.

Child Q: Hackney school apologises after black girl, 15, strip-searched

shapps

Grant Shapps told about 'challenges' to P&O Ferries but not staff lay-offs in meeting

Three people have been jailed for the murder of Dr Gary Jenkins (top)

Two men and girl, 17, jailed for life for homophobic 'torture' and murder of doctor

weather

Britain to see 20C highs this weekend before temperatures drop below freezing

Weather

Whoopi Goldberg has been criticised for insisting the royal family apologise.

Whoopi Goldberg sparks fury by demanding royal family apologise for slavery

dawn ward

Real Housewives' Dawn Ward weeps as she is cleared of anti-Semitic abuse charges

Derek Mackay and Nicola Sturgeon in 2016, the year after the ferries contract was signed.

Calls for shamed former SNP minister to answer to MSPs over ferries fiasco

Kyrell Matthews was killed in October 2019

Kyrell Matthews: Man jailed for life for murdering partner's two-year-old son

chihuahua

Cotswold town terrorised by two 'hooligan' chihuahuas who attacked ex-police dog

bus

Two day bus strikes set to cause travel chaos in London next week

Traffic & Travel

Vladimir Putin has defended JK Rowling

Harry Potter v Russian despot: JK Rowling hits back after Putin's cancel culture rant

Police confirmed a formal complaint had been made over the incident

Man stopped and searched by police ‘for wearing several layers despite warm weather’

It's estimated 300 people died in the Mariupol theatre attack

'Up to 300 dead' in devastating Russian airstrike on Mariupol theatre

Driving and using your mobile phones

Tougher law introduced for mobile phone use in cars: New rules explained

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russia may shift war aims as 300 reported dead in Ukraine theatre
Saudi Arabia

Yemen rebels attack oil depot in Saudi city ahead of F1 grand prix
Russia Ukraine War US Europe

Joe Biden praises Poland for helping millions of Ukrainian refugees
Russia Ukraine War

Russia accused of war crimes after Mariupol theatre death toll put at 300
Amusement Park Death Florida

Boy, 14, dies after falling from Florida theme park ride

Saudi Arabia

Fire rages at oil depot in Saudi city hosting F1 race

Russia Ukraine War US Europe

Joe Biden visits US troops near Poland-Ukraine border

Climate Protest

Climate activists stage 10th round of Fridays for Future marches
Sweden Obit Centenarian Blogger

World’s oldest blogger dies in Sweden aged 109

North Korea

North Korea says it test-fired biggest intercontinental ballistic missile

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: The 2020s feels like the 1970s but with worse music
Female athletes racing against 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medalist

Female athletes racing 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medallist
Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/03 | Watch again

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 23/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch again

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police