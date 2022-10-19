Breaking News

Putin declares martial law in annexed Ukraine regions

19 October 2022, 13:07 | Updated: 19 October 2022, 13:57

Vladimir Putin introduces Martial law
Vladimir Putin introduces Martial law. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that were illegally annexed earlier this month.

The Russian president has also given additional emergency powers to all heads of all regions of Russia.

He did not confirm the steps he would be taking under the martial law but said the order was starting tomorrow.

Draft legislation suggests that it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and more power for law enforcement.

Mr Putin also did not provide details of the extra powers to be given to the heads of Russian regions under his decree.

"In the current situation, I consider it necessary to give additional powers to heads of all Russian regions," he said.

The Russian leader also ordered the establishment of a Coordination Committee to increase interaction between various government agencies in dealing with the fighting in Ukraine that he continued to call a "special military operation".

In televised remarks at the start of a security council meeting, the Russian leader said: "Those who are on the frontlines or undergoing training at firing ranges and training centres should feel our support and know that they have our big, great country and unified people behind their back."

